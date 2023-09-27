Sharjah Ruler visits National Museum of Oman

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah went on a tour of the National Museum's halls that highlight significant facets of the history and culture of the Sultanate of Oman, including the Renaissance Hall's corner honouring Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, the Hall of Earth and Man and Maritime History Hall.

His Highness observed several artefacts in the Hall of Earth and Man that represent the long-standing friendship between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, including a curved sword given in the year 2004 and a model of Qasr Al Hosn in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi given in 1999 by the late, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



His Highness paused in front of a collection of paintings and sketches by Captain Charles Golding Constable depicting scenes from the Musandam Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf in the nineteenth century.

The Sharjah Ruler toured the exhibits at the Maritime History Hall, which house a collection of manuscripts, models of Omani sea craft, and marine construction equipment.

In the Renaissance Hall, His Highness paid a visit to the statue of Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur and reviewed a collection of royal collectibles, most notably the personal collectibles and presents that heads of friendly and allied nations gave the late Sultan.

During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from His Excellency Jamal bin Hassan Al Musawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum, which is a museum publication entitled "The Collection of Marine Science."

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, wrote words in VIP's visitors volume thanking those in charge of the National Museum for the comprehensive explanation and valuable information they provided, and wishing to make a next visit to this valuable museum.

