Sharjah Records $7.3B Real Estate Transactions in First Half of 2025, up 48.1%

News provided by

Sharjah Government Media Bureau

05 Aug, 2025, 08:00 GMT

PEOPLE FROM 109 COUNTRIES INVEST IN SHARJAH IN H1 – INDIAN, SYRIAN INVESTORS LEAD

SHARJAH, UAE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate transactions in the emirate of Sharjah surged to $7.3 billion in the first half of 2025, up 48.1% from $4.9 billion in the same period last year, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The number of transactions rose to over 48,000, a 3.3% increase from 2024. Investors from 109 nationalities participated, reflecting Sharjah's growing appeal as a global real estate destination, driven by diverse property offerings, advanced infrastructure, and rising investor confidence. 

Emirati investors led investments with $3.3 billion in transactions. Other Gulf nationals added $0.3 billion, bringing total GCC investments to $3.6 billion.

India recorded a significant increase with nearly $1 billion in investments. Among Arab nationalities, Syrian investors recorded the highest value at $405 million, followed by investors from Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Britain Leads European Investments
The United Kingdom ranked ninth overall, leading European investors with $123 million in transactions. It was followed by France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden, along with Italy, Ukraine, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, and Belgium. The US, Canada, and Australia collectively invested $191 million.

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, credited the government's commitment to a modern legislative framework for strong performance.

"Current indicators are promising for a prosperous future in the real estate sector", he said. "We are also continuing our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's position as a leading economic and real estate hub both regionally and globally."

The full article can be found here.

-  Image is available at AP -

Hussain Al Mulla
Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau
+971563980067
Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

Also from this source

University of Exeter Honours Sharjah Ruler and Expands Arab and Islamic Institute

The University of Exeter awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, its first-ever Honorary President's Medal...

Sharjah to Host World Congress for Inclusion 2025 -- First Time in the Middle East and North African Region

In a landmark moment for the region, the emirate of Sharjah will host the World Congress of Inclusion International for the first time in the Middle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics