Sharjah Records $7.3B Real Estate Transactions in First Half of 2025, up 48.1%

PEOPLE FROM 109 COUNTRIES INVEST IN SHARJAH IN H1 – INDIAN, SYRIAN INVESTORS LEAD

SHARJAH, UAE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate transactions in the emirate of Sharjah surged to $7.3 billion in the first half of 2025, up 48.1% from $4.9 billion in the same period last year, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The number of transactions rose to over 48,000, a 3.3% increase from 2024. Investors from 109 nationalities participated, reflecting Sharjah's growing appeal as a global real estate destination, driven by diverse property offerings, advanced infrastructure, and rising investor confidence.

Emirati investors led investments with $3.3 billion in transactions. Other Gulf nationals added $0.3 billion, bringing total GCC investments to $3.6 billion.

India recorded a significant increase with nearly $1 billion in investments. Among Arab nationalities, Syrian investors recorded the highest value at $405 million, followed by investors from Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Britain Leads European Investments

The United Kingdom ranked ninth overall, leading European investors with $123 million in transactions. It was followed by France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden, along with Italy, Ukraine, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, and Belgium. The US, Canada, and Australia collectively invested $191 million.

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, credited the government's commitment to a modern legislative framework for strong performance.

"Current indicators are promising for a prosperous future in the real estate sector", he said. "We are also continuing our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's position as a leading economic and real estate hub both regionally and globally."

