DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, visited the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023. They were received by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Pavilion, who briefed them on the pavilion's innovative projects and the latest technologies the Sharjah Government is investing in as part of its comprehensive and sustainable digital transformation journey.

Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX 2023 continues its momentum for the fourth Day

During the fourth day of the exhibition, other dignitaries, including Her Excellency Asma bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, His Excellency Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, His Excellency Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment; and His Excellency Khalid Al Ali, the Secretary General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, also visited the Sharjah Pavilion.

Cybersecurity

The fourth day of the exhibition featured the launch of the 'Sharjah Government URL-Shortening Platform' at the Sharjah Government Pavilion in Dubai World Trade Centre's Arena Hall. Developed by the Sharjah Cyber Security Center, with support from the e-Government Department, this platform leverages the official Sharjah government domain, shj.ae, to simplify the verification of official links. This initiative is designed to enhance security and combat potential fraud associated with shared links.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to advancing the emirate towards a digitally secure future, the Sharjah Cyber Security Center unveiled the 'Measuring Cyber Skills across Sharjah' project, comprising the launch of an awareness campaign inviting the participation of all the emirate's government entities. The main objective of this initiative is to gather essential data for evaluating existing cyber skills and fostering a skilled workforce, in line with Sharjah's vision of becoming one of the most digitally secure emirates in the region.

Waafi

Kalba City Municipality introduced the 'Waafi,' a customer service enhancement platform accessible through its website and the 'Smart Kalba' mobile app. Leveraging artificial intelligence, specifically ChatGPT, the platform serves as a comprehensive resource for general enquiries related to services offered on the Smart Kalba platform. It also incorporates an interactive virtual assistant powered by ChatGPT-4, simplifying users' access to free services on the Smart Kalba platform, promoting efficiency and convenience.

Workshops

During the exhibition, the pavilion hosted a series of informative workshops. Aisha Al Ali, a member of the Sharjah Youth Council, participated in a dialogue session titled 'Adapting to Technological Changes' alongside two other speakers to explore the impact of contemporary technological advancements and how to prepare for them.

Matthew Dixon, CEO, and Serhii Nikolaiev, Head of AI Development at EVAI, led a workshop titled 'Decentralised AI - The Awakening.' Dr Malek Alzewairi from PWC conducted the 'Cybersecurity in Governments and Smart Cities' workshop on the third day, emphasising essential considerations for governments in designing smart cities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252334/GITEX_2023.jpg

