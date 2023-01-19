Shares of Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd have been admitted to J P Jenkins share matching platform

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd (ITHL) have been admitted onto its share matching platform.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Industrial Technical Holdings Limited holds interests in metal parts manufacturing, special machinery assembly as well as agricultural and environmental technologies. The Group's companies will seek to capitalize on the excellent reputation of German quality and engineering and maximize group internal synergy effects in process optimization and product development.

The group consists of:

The CSSC Technical Products Ltd. produces and supplies metal products, staffed by 120 specialists. Finally, Metako (founded in 1998) is a Joint Venture of the ITHC with it's headquarter in Lukov near Zlin in the Czech Republic. Focusing on the production of metal products and a new industrial machinery park. FORTSCHRITT China Agritech Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the ongoing modernization of China's countryside, obtaining the exclusive use, manufacturing and sales and marketing rights of German designed agricultural machines in China.

How to trade:

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that J P Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB000BPLKLR77), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the J P Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/industrial-technical-holdings-ltd/

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins commented: "We are delighted to welcome Industrial Technical Holdings to our platform and are excited in supporting the company and management team in implementing their global vision of delivering German precision engineering and services."

Andreas Spiegler, CEO of Industrial Technical Holdings commented: "We are delighted to associate ITHL with the reputable JP Jenkins Match Bargain Platform that will help maximizing information flow to our shareholders".

