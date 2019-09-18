Shares of Avanti Communications Group Plc Are Now Trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Avanti Communications Group Plc (AVN) have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Avanti is a world-leading provider of agile, secure and pioneering satellite technology across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With over $1.2 billion invested in their Ka-band HYLAS satellite fleet and ultra-secure ground infrastructure, enabling businesses, governments and people in over 118 countries to be more secure, empowered and prosperous.

AVN's network of high-throughput satellites and dual-redundant Gateway Earth Stations enable their team on the ground to go the extra mile even in the most remote or demanding of situations. Avanti believe in making an impact where their greatest challenges lie, using their technology for good whether it's educating children in Africa or delivering complex government solutions.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted to welcome Avanti Communications Group Plc, one of the pioneers of the UK satellite operators to our growing share dealing platform".

http://www.jpjenkins.com



SOURCE J P Jenkins Ltd