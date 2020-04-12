SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanofi - SNY

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Sanofi SA ("Sanofi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanofi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Click here for information about joining the class action

On April 1, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a voluntary recall of Sanofi's Zantac product, a prescription and over-the-counter heartburn drug. Specifically, the FDA cited findings that the amount of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), believed to be a carcinogen when ingested at higher levels, in Zantac increases over time and when the drug is stored at higher than room temperatures. On this news, Sanofi's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

