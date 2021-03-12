SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Renewable Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate "$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020" because Renewable Energy was not the "proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel tax credit] payments on biodiesel"—i.e., federal tax credits whereby the first person to blend pure biomass-based diesel with petroleum-based diesel fuel receives a $1.00-per-gallon refundable tax credit—that Renewable Energy "sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020." Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service "on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest" to correct these claims.

On this news, Renewable Energy's stock price fell $8.17 per share, or 9.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.77 per share on February 26, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com



SOURCE Pomerantz LLP