ShareGate Powers Partner Success with New Program and Advanced Assessments

ShareGate reinforces its commitment to partners with powerful tools, tailored support and a scalable partner ecosystem

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareGate, the leading out-of-box tool trusted globally to assess, migrate and optimize Microsoft 365 migrations, announces the launch of its new ShareGate Partner Program and migration assessment exclusively for partners.

With more than 1,800 global partners to date, this release marks an important milestone in ShareGate's ongoing mission to help its partners thrive. The new program strengthens ShareGate's expanding partner ecosystem — where partners already influence more than 60% of migrations — across North America, Europe and Australia. With dedicated partner in-market support, priority technical resources, scalable tools and impactful enablement, the program empowers partners to expand their services, simplify delivery and unlock additional service revenue.

"We've built this program hand-in-hand with our partners — gathering insights from hundreds of them to understand what matters most. The result? A program designed to be accessible for every partner, whether you're a small boutique consultancy or a large global provider, to grow your Microsoft 365 services business with ShareGate and truly benefit from your commitment. This launch reflects our renewed dedication to the partner ecosystem that's been the foundation of our success — building tools and programs that meet real partner needs and set us up to win together." — Stacey Tozer, director, partnerships & alliances at ShareGate

The ShareGate Partner Program is a new, tiered structure that helps partners stand out and scale faster. The program offers transparent margins, partner-ready tools and business-enablement resources that remove barriers to success.

With three tiers — standard, premier and elite — partners gain access to a range of valuable benefits such as 24/7 support, product certification, exclusive product access, dedicated sales and co-marketing support. Each tier offers its own set of unique advantages, with higher tiers unlocking expanded opportunities and resources to strengthen collaboration and drive results.

The Partner assessment tools are exclusive scoping and diagnostics tools to support partners across the project lifecycle. They include:

Migration assessment: Enables Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace migration scoping with no admin credentials required.

Enables Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace migration scoping with no admin credentials required. Governance risk assessment: Uncovers security and compliance issues to anchor long-term services and follow-on projects.

"We're excited to join ShareGate's new partner program, a clear sign of their commitment to partners," said Thomas Gaschler, head of department Microsoft at DATAGROUP Ulm. "With targeted training, certifications, and tailored benefits, we are better prepared to support our customers and create new success stories together. This is a significant step towards shared growth in the Microsoft 365 market."

The program delivers everything Microsoft partners need to succeed. Backed by a trusted platform and a frictionless program structure, ShareGate makes it easier than ever to deliver exceptional outcomes — built with partners, for partners.

To learn more about ShareGate's latest release, join our webinar on November 3rd or visit www.sharegate.com.

