Shared Mobility Market Growing at 17% CAGR Through 2031 as Ride-Hailing and Micromobility Platforms Accelerate Global Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, shared mobility market size estimated at USD 406.52 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 901.66 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 17.28%. Growth is being driven by a clear shift away from private car ownership toward app-based ride-hailing, micromobility, car sharing, and subscription-led corporate mobility. Expanding EV charging and battery-swap infrastructure is keeping shared fleets operational for longer hours, while smartphone penetration exceeding 80% in major cities is accelerating adoption by simplifying access and payments. At the same time, electric vehicle uptake among ride-hailing drivers is significantly higher than among private owners, improving cost economics and aligning with city net-zero targets. Competitive pressure remains high as operators invest in AI-driven platforms and strategic partnerships, even as regulatory limits and energy infrastructure constraints slow growth in select urban markets.

Shared Mobility Market Trends and Drivers

High Private Vehicle Ownership Costs and Growing Urban Traffic Pressures

The cost burden of owning a private vehicle is climbing faster than overall living expenses in many developed regions, making shared and flexible travel options more appealing. Programs that encourage ride sharing have already helped reduce the number of cars on city roads and cut daily commuting distances, easing traffic pressure. At the same time, congestion charges and low-emission rules are making solo driving less attractive, pushing commuters toward shared mobility services that align better with urban regulations.

Strict Municipal Permits Limiting Ride-Hailing Vehicle Numbers

Recent regulatory actions in major cities highlight growing political resistance to unchecked ride-hailing expansion, often tied to congestion management and labour protection. Differing local rules, including city-specific approaches to autonomous vehicles, are increasing compliance complexity and pushing up operating costs, particularly for smaller players. Limited license availability is also driving up permit values, which eventually feeds into higher fares. Together, these constraints are slowing shared mobility growth in established urban markets, even as newer regions continue to offer room for expansion.

Shared Mobility Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains a central growth engine for shared mobility, supported by recovering activity in China and the dominance of super-app platforms across Southeast Asia. Major operators have shown renewed momentum as regulatory pressures ease and user engagement improves, highlighting the resilience of app-based mobility models. In India, progress is uneven, with electric two-wheelers gaining traction while broader adoption is slowed by infrastructure limitations. Widespread smartphone uses and digital payments continue to lower entry barriers for users, reinforcing the region's long-term importance to the shared mobility market.

Europe continues to see steady expansion in shared mobility, supported by clear policy direction on alternative fuels and seamless multimodal travel systems. Regional initiatives promoting charging infrastructure and integrated mobility platforms are encouraging both public and corporate users to shift toward shared transport options. Industry consolidation is also bringing parking, ticketing, and curb management services together, improving efficiency and scale for operators. While local regulations still vary by city, broader European policies provide a stable foundation for long-term market growth.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/shared-mobility-market?utm_source=prnewswire

