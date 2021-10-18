Shape Memory Alloys Market to Garner $19.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 8.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from biomedical sector and surge in demand from the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global shape memory alloys market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Shape Memory Alloys Market by Type (Nickel Titanium Alloys, Copper-Based Alloys, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Biomedical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global shape memory alloys industry was pegged at $9.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand from biomedical sector and surge in demand from the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global shape memory alloys market. However, fluctuation in raw material cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from the electronics industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8062

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in disruption in supply chain, gap in supply and demand, and price volatility. Owing to scarcity of resources and challenges in procurement of raw materials hampered the manufacturing of shape memory alloys.

Rise in production volume and attempts to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price would open new opportunities post-pandemic.

The nitinol segment held the lion's share

By type, the nitinol segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global shape memory alloys market, as it is biocompatible metal with qualities that make it appropriate for use in orthopedic implants. However, the copper-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to return to pre-deformed shape after heating above the transformation temperature.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Shape Memory Alloys Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8062?reqfor=covid

The aerospace & defense segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to use of shape memory alloys in various exterior components to improve efficiency of aircraft. However, the biomedical segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global shape memory alloys market, owing to the exceptional biocompatibility and computer tomography compatibility of the shape memory alloys for use in medical devices.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the global shape memory alloys market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for advanced medical devices for low-cost diagnostic treatment.

Major Market Players

Furukawa. Johnson Matthey

G. Rau GmbH & Co. KG

Metalwerks Inc.

Xi'an Saite Metal Material

Fort Wayne Metals

Dynalloyinc

Seabird Metal

Saes Gaetters

Ati Specialty Alloys & Components.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shape-memory-alloy-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Smart Polymers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Aluminum Alloys Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Aluminum Extrusion Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Nickel Base Alloy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research