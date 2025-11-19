Shanghai's Digital City Signage Unveils Smarter, More Inclusive Urban Living

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Shanghai Branch has launched a series of creatively designed "Digital City Signage" across Shanghai, a metropolis of 24 million people, which signals the city's commitment to a new stage of data-driven,resident-centric urban development.

Digital City Signage at the intersection of Jiulong Road and Changzhi Road Digital City Signage on a street showcasing 10-gigabit connectivity Residents photograph and engage with the Digital City Signage

These unique installations offer a visual interpretation of "Smart Cloud Shanghai," the city's urban digital service brand. By integrating telecommunications-based digital applications into everyday life through tangible public displays, China Telecom Shanghai Branch has enabled the signage installations to quickly capture public interest, and now serve as a clear, accessible point of entry for residents seeking to understand the city's digital transformation efforts. Technical concepts such as computing power, 5G-A, cloud networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) are translated into intuitive icons and accessible language, becoming part of the urban landscape and encouraging residents to experience and engage with Shanghai's evolving " Intelligent & Beneficial City" initiative.

Across Shanghai, now fully covered by 10-gigabit networks, the " Parental Controls & Online Protection" function allows one-click protection for children's online activities; 5G-A connectivity delivers consistent performance at major concerts with tens of thousands of attendees; and business digital office requirements are met through compute, AI model, and AI application marketplaces under "AI STORE." These and other daily life and work applications are brought into public spaces via the imaginative signage installations, translating specialized technical terms into relatable experiences thereby earning broad attention across social and media platforms.

Referred to by media as "Digital City Signage," the artistic structures reflect Shanghai's completion of the world's most extensive urban digital infrastructure. China Telecom Shanghai Branch is also introducing a scalable "AI CITY" model designed to support the digital modernization of large metropolitan areas worldwide.

