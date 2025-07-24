Shanghai Summer 2025 Showcases Citywide Campaign to Promote International Tourism and Cultural Consumption

SHANGHAI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season officially launched on July 4, introducing a series of large-scale cultural and consumer-focused events aimed at enhancing inbound tourism and boosting seasonal spending across the city. Running through mid-October, the campaign features 18 city-customized events, blending travel, retail, lifestyle, and culture under a unified summer theme.

Enhanced Convenience for International Travellers

The programme includes a range of upgraded travel and payment services aimed at overseas tourists. China Eastern Airlines has introduced over one million discounted international tickets, along with more than 100,000 free half-day layover tour packages. A newly enhanced Shanghai PASS offers integrated access to the city's public transport, restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping zones.

Multilingual support is now available through platforms such as Amap and DiDi, both of which accommodate 16 languages and accept Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay cards. In addition, foreign driver's licence translation counters at airports, expanded acceptance of international payments, and improved tax refund mechanisms have been introduced to make short-term stays more convenient.

Cultural and Lifestyle Highlights Across the City

Among the most anticipated activations are the Disney Summer Fest IP Themed Events, featuring character installations, stage performances, and retail crossovers across venues such as Taikoo Li Qiantan and HKRI Taikoo Hui.

Meanwhile, the "Amazing Zhulong" Immersive Exhibition presents a modern retelling of ancient Chinese mythology through 3D projection, holographic visuals, and art-tech displays. The Star of Shanghai • MAP Orsay Cruise, launched in collaboration with the Museum of Art Pudong and Musée d'Orsay, offers a floating art and architecture experience along the Huangpu River.

Additional highlights of the season include:

"Poetry of Time" Exhibition by Van Cleef & Arpels at the West Bund Dome Art Center

at the West Bund Dome Art Center Bailian Vibe Festival , introducing over 1,000 imported consumer goods

, introducing over 1,000 imported consumer goods IKEA Xuhui Summer Campaign , with 1 million free ice creams and seasonal events

, with 1 million free ice creams and seasonal events The Stage at Sinar Mas Plaza , offering panoramic skyline views from Shanghai's highest open-air observation deck

, offering panoramic skyline views from highest open-air observation deck "Building Shanghai" Exhibition , chronicling 75 years of urban development

, chronicling 75 years of urban development Lululemon Summer Sweat Games and the Li-Ning Bad Five Street Basketball Finals

Each programme is designed to reflect Shanghai's continued innovation in experiential consumption, cultural curation, and international collaboration — offering global travellers a dynamic new way to engage with the city this summer.

Media Contact:

Lulu

Email: media@shanghaisummer.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737968/Shanghai_Summer.jpg