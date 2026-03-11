Shanghai Showcases Cultural Tourism Experiences at ITB Berlin 2026

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai's cultural and tourism delegation presented a range of travel experiences at ITB Berlin 2026, held March 3–5. One of the world's largest travel trade shows, the event provided a platform for Shanghai to highlight its cultural attractions and tourism offerings to the European market.

photo

From March 3 to 5, 2026, ITB Berlin marked its 60th anniversary with a Diamond Jubilee edition that brought together exhibitors from more than 180 countries and regions, as well as over 100,000 industry professionals. As one of the global travel industry's most influential gatherings, the event offered an opportunity for destinations, travel companies, and tourism authorities to explore new partnerships and emerging market trends.

Within the 459-square-meter China Pavilion, jointly organized by tourism authorities from 15 provinces and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Hubei, exhibitors presented a broad range of China's cultural and tourism offerings to international travel professionals.

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism returned to ITB Berlin to lead a delegation featuring Shanghai China International Travel Service (SCITS), Shanghai Film Park, and Shanghai Han Tang Tour. The delegation presented tourism experiences reflecting Shanghai's cultural heritage and contemporary urban life.

Shanghai Film Park, one of China's major film and television production sites and a nationally rated AAAA tourist attraction, appeared at ITB Berlin for the first time. The park features clusters of century-old Shanghai-style architecture and has developed tourism programs that combine film culture with performing arts, educational visits, themed experiences, and seasonal festivals. Programs such as the Immersive Blossoms Shanghai Journey and the New World Manor theater reflect the park's efforts to integrate cinematic heritage with cultural tourism experiences.

SCITS, an inbound tour operator with over 70 years of experience, was the first Chinese travel company to receive ISO9001 international quality certification. With over 30 consecutive years of participation at ITB Berlin, the company has built lasting ties with travel operators in German-speaking markets. Drawing on extensive experience welcoming visitors, SCITS has curated premium itineraries combining Shanghai with destinations across the Yangtze River Delta. Last year alone, the company welcomed over 15,000 visitors from German-speaking regions. This year, through its "Discover the East" brand, SCITS offers travel programs that combine traditional Chinese culture with broader Asian travel experiences.

Returning to ITB Berlin for the sixth time, Shanghai Han Tang Tour aimed to expand its international partner network and exchange insights with global travel operators. The company is also integrating AI and digital tools into daily operations and tourism services.

During the trade show, the Shanghai delegation joined buyer matchmaking sessions organized within the China Pavilion, holding one-on-one meetings with European travel professionals to explore potential collaborations. Shanghai Han Tang Tour and SCITS identified opportunities for joint itineraries, visitor exchanges, and co-marketing initiatives with European partners. Shanghai Film Park is also in discussions with international cultural and tourism organizations to develop Shanghai-themed creative projects in immersive theater and film-themed hotels.

Ahead of ITB Berlin, the China National Tourist Office in Frankfurt worked with regional broadcasters including TV Berlin, TV Berlin-Brandenburg (TV BB), and Hamburg 1 to air travel features on destinations across China, including Shanghai. Through the program Brückenblick, the segments highlighted cultural and travel experiences from several Chinese provinces and cities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931204/photo.jpg