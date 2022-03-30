Shanghai Jahwa Holds "Dedicated to Beauty" 2022 Strategic Conference

Pan provided details on the company's 2021 operational results and guidance for the 2022 roadmap, which he explained as being focused on a continued dedication to beauty, rigorous management and long-term growth based in dedication. "Last year, we designed and implemented a consumer-centricy operation principle with brand innovation and channel evolution as the two drivers, and culture, system and process, and digital transformation as the three enablers. We have achieved several milestones. In 2021, we recorded our best net profit in the past six years while our operating cash flow reached its highest level in recent years."

In 2022, the management policy will be comprehensively upgraded and iterated. In terms of consumer-centricity driven development with multi-dimensional insights, Shanghai Jahwa will upgrade our development methodology and promote integrated marketing by smart services.

In terms of brand innovation, the HIT model will upgrade to HEART model, combining with Health beauty, Exploration, Accompaniment, Resonance and Tailor creation. Channel evolution, will consist of five initiatives: strategic partnership, fine & detail operation, smart retail, private domain and business model innovation. In addition, the company will continue to enhance corporate culture and build an efficient digital intelligence system by applying the ACT model, drive change through measurability, visualization and optimization within the organization.

Pan also said that looking ahead, Shanghai Jahwa will execute on its ESG strategy in terms of low-carbon ecosystem, shared and win-win social values as well as better corporate governance. "We will keep overcoming difficulties ahead and aiming for the highest as always. Having walked through 2021, a year full of change, improvement and optimization, we will continue to make great breakthroughs, and presenting Chinese beauty to the world someday."

The special guest, Qin Shuo, founder of Chin@moments and China Business Civilization Research Center, shared the "2022 China Consumption Insight Report: Consumption Trend in the New Era and the Road of Chinese Brand" jointly released by Shanghai Jahwa, National Business Daily and Chin@moments at the conference.China's consumption in 2022 will gather in the following new fields: cultural self-confidence, quality dividend, uni-market, brand new scenario, world stage, environmental liability, and beauty& health. Chen Bing, general manager of Sephora Greater China as a representative of high-end beauty retailers, Ma Hongbin, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercialization of Kuaishou, who is represented by the cutting-edge traffic platform, engaged with Qin Shuo and Alex Pan in an in-depth discussion on the topic of new consumption trends and innovation paths in 2022.

