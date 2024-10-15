Shanghai Hi-dolphin COFE+ Robot Café Achieved 4 Rounds of Financing Within One Week

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shanghai Hi-dolphin COFE+ Robot Café, successfully completed 4 financing rounds, quickly becoming a new popular investment spot. Investors include renowned Chinese VC investment side and family foundation, highlighting the capital market's recognition of the tremendous potential of industrial innovation made by robots.

COFE+ the 5th Generation Robot Café

Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2018. The core team at Hi-Dolphin Technology boasts an elite assembly of over 30 professionals who were among the earliest pioneers in developing robots. Most of these individuals possess a wealth of experience at renowned multinational corporations. The founder, Dr. Han, is a serial entrepreneur who has successfully launched multiple brands. The company's revolutionary products, including the COFE+ Robot Coffee Kiosk (indoor and outdoor versions), Robot Coffee Bar, and Corner Robot Coffee Shop, have upgraded to their 5th generation in 6 years, achieving multiple global breakthroughs.

The 5th generation COFE+ Coffee Robot can produce 50+ flavors across 5 categories, and supports two coffee bean and milk options. It realizes various temperature controls and tastes customization and is capable of latte art and 3D logo printing. With only 15 minutes of daily maintenance and cleaning, a single refill can supply 300 cups and produce 5 cups simultaneously, with a production time of 50 seconds per cup, resulting in a daily output of 1000+ cups. The machine occupies only 2.35 square meters, is energy-saving, environmentally friendly, movable, and suitable for outdoor use. It employs advanced sterilization technology to meet high hygiene standards and offers a remote menu, material management, and fault diagnosis functions, allowing for operation and maintenance with just one smartphone. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with a 10-year continuous operation life span.

COFE+ has been exported to 31 countries worldwide, is present in 15 provinces in China, serving Fortune Global 500 companies and has appeared at landmarks including the Terracotta Warriors, the Great Wall, the National University of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, SAP, Sodexho, etc. Its daily sales volume outpaces 75% of human-operated coffee shops.

The successful completion of 4 rounds of consecutive funding has gathered substantial momentum for the future development of COFE+.

COFE+'s Vision: leading the world into the era of light stores without any tricky coffee business in the world. With a well-trained robot service, costs can be reduced by 90%, enabling consumers to enjoy affordable high-quality products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528535/COFE.jpg