Shanghai Electric Reports Growth in Both Revenue and Profit in 2025 Interim Report

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727), a global leader in industrial and energy equipment manufacturing, announced its mid-term performance results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The Group reported revenue of RMB 54.303 billion (USD 7.605 billion), marking an 8.9% year-on-year increase, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company surged by 7.3%. These results underscore the success of Shanghai Electric's strategic growth in emerging sectors and its expanding influence in international markets.

Shanghai Electric's three core business segments—energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services—synergized operations to drive structural improvements in both revenue composition and order portfolio:

Energy equipment segment generated operating revenue of RMB 30.116 billion ( USD 4.218 billion ), up 22.2% year-on-year;

), up 22.2% year-on-year; Industrial equipment segment reported revenue of RMB 18.598 billion ( USD 2.604 billion ), remaining largely flat compared to the same period last year;

( ), remaining largely flat compared to the same period last year; Integrated services segment saw modest growth, with revenue rising 3.8% to RMB 8.260 billion ( USD 1.156 billion ).

In the first half of 2025, Shanghai Electric secured new orders totaling RMB 109.81 billion (USD 15.38 billion). Orders in the energy equipment sector accounted for RMB 60.04 billion (USD 8.41 billion), followed by industrial equipment for RMB 22.82 billion (USD 3.2 billion) and integrated services for RMB 26.95 billion (USD 3.77 billion). Notably, orders in the new energy sector achieved robust growth rates, showing significant progress of Shanghai Electric's green energy transition strategy.

Furthermore, the Group's overseas revenue reached RMB 8.696 billion (USD 1.218 billion), an 11.7% increase year-on-year. Key milestones included the on-schedule completion of the Zafarabad 220kV digital substation project in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh Province and the full commissioning of the Similajau-Bunut 500kV transmission line project in Sarawak, Malaysia. These achievements aligned with Shanghai Electric's strategic focus on the Belt and Road Initiative and further strengthened its market share in participating countries.

Shanghai Electric prioritizes technological innovation. In the first half of the year, the Company allocated RMB 2.546 billion (USD 356.61 million) to R&D, representing 4.7% of its total operating revenue with a 9.4% year-on-year increase.

It has solidified its position as a technological pioneer and reported core breakthroughs in controlled nuclear fusion, AI and robotics innovation. Shanghai Electric delivered the world's first cryogenic test Dewar for the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) magnet in July. The Group launched its LINGKE dual-arm industrial robot and SUYUAN industrial humanoid robot, marking the initial establishment of a comprehensive robotics ecosystem spanning industrial, specialized, and intelligent robotics. Concurrently, it has strengthened its capabilities in critical components, laying the groundwork for end-to-end automation solutions.

In energy storage technology, Shanghai Electric achieved a milestone with its solid-state battery production line, where key equipment, including wet coating, mixing, rolling, and solid electrolyte transfer printing systems, has passed rigorous real-world project validation. It has accentuated the Group's technological advancement and positioned it as a frontrunner in next-generation energy storage solutions.

For further details, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768333/video.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg