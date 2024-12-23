Committed to fostering skilled professionals in modern energy and industry, the Company promotes sustainable industrial growth

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty employees from Pakistan's Thar Coalfield Block I Energy Integration Project recently completed an intensive eight-day training program in Shanghai and Beijing, China. The program, which is part of Shanghai Electric's (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) talent upskilling initiative, provided the participants with hands-on learning opportunities and in-depth insights to upgrade their skillsets and knowledge, marking another step in Shanghai Electric's broader efforts to nurture local talent and contribute to the sustainable development of Pakistan's energy sector.

Shanghai Electric Concludes Eight-Day Upskilling Program for Pakistan’s Thar Project Employees

The trainees, including managerial and technical roles from the project, were immersed in a set of activities designed to equip them with the latest insights into energy and industrial development. Highlights of the program included seminars on Shanghai Electric's corporate culture and advanced technologies, as well as visits to the Shanghai Boiler Works production site. The group also toured Shanghai Electric's headquarters, where they explored the company's vision of Create Our Future Together, strengthening their understanding of the company's approach to innovation and collaboration.

"It was an enriching experience to closely observe the rich culture of China and learn more about Shanghai Electric's operations. This program has inspired me to work harder toward achieving the company's goals and my personal learning aspirations," Zia ul Qama, Manager of Commercial Operations at the Thar Project, reflecting on the experience.

The Thar Coalfield Block 1 Energy Integration Project, operational since February 2023, plays a vital role in addressing Pakistan's energy demands with an annual output capacity of 9 billion kilowatt-hours, powering nearly 4 million households. More than just an energy provider, the project reflects Shanghai Electric's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and social progress.

By introducing targeted initiatives to enhance opportunities for women, Shanghai Electric has worked with the project to foster a supportive and equitable environment, contributing to meaningful progress in workplace inclusivity within the region. The company culminated in a new recognition, the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Award in 2023, from the Employers' Federation of Pakistan and the International Labour Organization.

Shanghai Electric's endeavors on the sustainability front also earned it an accolade, Contributors to Shared Prosperity, at the 16th Annual CSR Summit held in August 2023, an event that marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586732/video.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg