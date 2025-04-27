Shanghai Climate Week 2025：LONGi Jiaxing Production Base becomes the world's first "Lighthouse + Zero-Carbon" factory in the global photovoltaic industry

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Climate Week 2025 "Climate Lighthouse: A New Era" theme event, LONGi's Jiaxing Production Base was honored with the "Shanghai Climate Week Climate Lighthouse 2025 Manufacturing Lighthouse Exemplary Award" as the world's first dual benchmark of "Lighthouse Factory + Zero-Carbon Factory" in the global photovoltaic industry. This accolade signifies the SCW Climate Lighthouse Committee's recognition of LONGi's achievements in climate-friendly practices, while serving as an impetus for the company to further explore the potential of green technologies and smart manufacturing.

Liu Aijun (second from left), Head of LONGi's Zhejiang Production Base, took the stage to receive the award. Dr. Xie Tian (second from right), General Manager of LONGi’s Strategic Management Center, participated in the roundtable discussion.

LONGi's Jiaxing Production Base, recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the photovoltaic industry's first global "Lighthouse Factory," has met all evaluation criteria for the "Climate Lighthouse" initiative through its advanced applications of automation, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digitalization, big data analytics, and 5th-generation mobile communication technology (5G), demonstrating its leadership in smart manufacturing and digitalization at the pinnacle of global PV industry standards.

Building upon its "Lighthouse Factory" intelligent manufacturing framework, LONGi's Jiaxing Production Base further advanced its zero-carbon transformation in 2024. By leveraging digital tools to enable low-carbon production, deploying rooftop photovoltaic power stations, procuring green electricity certificates and carbon credits, and implementing energy-saving measures, the facility achieved carbon emission reduction and neutralization. This culminated in its designation as the industry's first "Dual Benchmark" production base certified under the ISO 14068 carbon neutrality standard.

During the Shanghai Climate Week, LONGi participated in the "Empowering Green Supply Chain Transformation Forum" co-organized by the Global Climate Institute, Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs (IPE), Carbon Newture, and Rockwell Automation. Dr. Xie Tian, General Manager of LONGi's Strategic Management Center, joined the "Big Data and AI: Empowering Enterprises to Enhance ESG Performance" roundtable discussion. He shared practical experiences and challenges in applying data analytics and emerging technologies to advance ESG practices.

Dr. Xie Tian highlighted that the Jiaxing Production Base, as the world's first "Lighthouse + Zero-Carbon" factory in the photovoltaic industry, exemplifies LONGi's leadership in integrating digitalization with green transformation. By embedding smart technologies into advanced PV manufacturing processes, the company drives green production and pursues carbon neutrality. Additionally, LONGi has implemented data platforms for ESG disclosure management to verify and analyze sustainability metrics. He emphasized the potential of big data and AI to accelerate secure and efficient green development across industries.

LONGi's Jiaxing Production Base, through its "Lighthouse + Zero-Carbon" dual benchmark system – a comprehensive carbon neutrality framework encompassing strategic planning, technological implementation, supply chain collaboration, and social responsibility – has emerged as a paradigm of green manufacturing transformation. This model not only provides the global industrial sector with a quantifiable and replicable blueprint for low-carbon development but also contributes to advancing collective progress toward a zero-carbon future.

