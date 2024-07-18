Shanghai City, A Warm Invitation to the World: The Inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season Officially Launched

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season began on July 6, inviting global travelers, to enjoy a spectacular summer at the Bund. From January to June, 2.035 million foreign visitors entered through Shanghai's ports, about 2.8 times more than last year. Shanghai ranks second globally in international retailer concentration, with a 98% coverage rate of top brands. The season promises a variety of activities and high-quality holiday experiences for tourists.

Exciting Events Ready to Launch

Shanghai Summer Main Image

Running until mid-October, "Shanghai Summer" will feature over 100 concerts, music festivals, cultural performances, art exhibitions, and major sports events. Key events include:

- On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt Exhibition

- The First Shanghai International Cruise Festival

- City Walk Pro: Experience Shanghai Now

- Shanghai Tourism Festival

- The First Shanghai International Light Festival

- ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters

- The First Shanghai International Electronic Music Festival

Global Partners Collaborate to Celebrate

Eight global partners of the "Shanghai Summer," including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Eastern Airlines, Bailian Group, Jinjiang International, Ctrip, Marriott International, and Cathay Pacific, have launched a series of thoughtful service initiatives to ensure every visitor enjoys a customized dream-like experience.

China Mobile and China Telecom will offer short-term cards valid for 7, 15, and 30 days to ensure seamless internet access for international visitors. China Eastern Airlines has introduced multi-trip international flight passes and 100,000 discounted international tickets. Bailian Group is distributing a million Bailian Gift Cards with a total value of tens of millions of yuan, in addition to issuing 1 billion yuan in Bailian shopping vouchers. Jinjiang International Group's 300-plus Shanghai stores are offering discounts starting from 40% off, covering 40,000 room nights.

Shanghai Summer Ambassadors Showcase Shanghai's Experience

On the summer solstice, Shanghai began recruiting "Shanghai Summer Ambassadors." The first eight ambassadors will share their unique perspectives of the city's summer stories. Scott, a travel photography blogger from England, will include everyday details and not just tourist spots in his videos.

Welcoming Global Visitors to Share in the Summer in Shanghai

This summer, Shanghai invites global visitors, especially from South Korea, to embark on culinary journeys, savor cultural feasts, enjoy fashion trips, and experience the city's unique charm. Summer in Shanghai promises endless excitement, waiting for you to discover!

