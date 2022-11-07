Shandong Liaocheng: The first clearance in Lu Xi International Inland Port Customs Surveillance Workplace Zone

LIAOCHENG, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report of the 20th National Congress of the CPC clearly sets out the main goals and tasks for the next five years, one of which is: "make new strides in reform and opening up; make further progress in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance; further improve the socialist market economy; put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy". "Accelerating China's transformation into a trader of quality" is also based on the major goals. Under the new circumstance, pursuing the high-quality international trade and a higher-standard open economy cannot be done without an efficient and smooth logistics system. This is necessary for building a new pattern of development.

Accelerating the construction of Lu Xi International Inland Port is an important step for Liaocheng, Shandong Province, to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, deepen the reform and opening up, and build an efficient and smooth logistics system. The founding of Linqing Customs Surveillance Workplace Zone can provide one-stop services for companies, such as declaration, inspection, shipment booking, storage and transportation, packaging, distribution, information distribution, and so on. It can truly realize one time declaration, one time inspection, one time release, inland declaration, park inspection, territorial release, and early gathering, thus reducing the comprehensive cost of enterprises in international trade, and bringing great convenience to import and export business. On the day of clearance, the bearing of Linqing Yi Xuan Bearing Co.,ltd was shipped to Europe, and the batik fabrics, produced by Sanhe Group, was transported to Africa.

Lu Xi International Inland Port is the first inland port invested by Shandong Port Group Co.,ltd with a large amount of money. With the advantages of faster clearance speed and lower logistics cost, it will further expand the development for enterprises, improve their willingness to do international trade, and help Liaocheng build an economy with a new height of openness.

