Shaman Launches Shaman Atlas to Convert Pharma's Approved Content Into Structured Data

New AI-powered solution unlocks promotional assets to accelerate content reuse, compliance, and generative AI readiness.

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaman, the AI-native content authoring platform for pharmaceutical life sciences organisations, today announced Shaman Atlas, a content extraction product that converts approved promotional materials from flat layout files into structured, reusable data. Shaman Atlas will be unveiled at the Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit, taking place May 19–20 in Boston.

A typical large pharmaceutical company holds more than 400,000 approved promotional files across its brands and markets. The valuable data inside these files — validated claims, cleared references, MLR-approved language, country-specific regulatory and legal content, and creative — is locked in the final format documents and impossible to extract. Until now.

Shaman Atlas is purpose-built for pharma and the content types that drive HCP engagement: approved emails, landing pages, Detail Aids (CLM) and brochures. The product connects directly to Veeva Vault PromoMats and reads approved files in place, extracting clinical claims and supporting evidence (text, tables, graphs), references and footnotes, and supportive regulatory and legal content — together with the relationships between them.

Shaman spent over six months of dedicated work to develop and fine-tune a dedicated, automated extraction workflow for pharma content in each content type it supports, because an approved email, a landing page and a Detail Aid each carry their content in different ways. Tuning the approach to each channel, via the general available PDF format is what allows Shaman Atlas to extract, classify and group all of pharma's content with very high confidence, at a level of reliability that makes the output dependable enough for MLR and compliance use.

The extracted content feeds into a content intelligence layer that unlocks a range of capabilities that have been impossible before: creating net-new content from a trusted library of approved building blocks; reusing and repurposing content across channels and markets; richer MLR review with claim-level provenance; a high-quality knowledge base of approved material for generative AI; compliance analysis with MLR pre-checks; and mass content updates.

[Watch: See how Shaman Atlas transforms flat PDFs into structured content intelligence]

"Pharma has spent years on producing exquisite, MLR-approved content and then storing it as flat files," said Maurice van Leeuwen, CEO of Shaman. "Every brand team is sitting on a treasure of validated claims, references, regulatory assets and visuals that they cannot easily reuse, search or feed into AI, because the value is locked inside the layout. Shaman Atlas changes that. Once your approved content is data, everything else becomes dramatically easier."

Shaman Atlas will be revealed at the Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit in Boston, May 19–20, 2026.

Experience the future of pharma content extraction. Schedule your demo call today.

About Shaman

Shaman is an AI-native content authoring and compliance platform for pharmaceutical marketing teams. Its product suite spans authoring (Approved Email, Marketing Email, Landing Page, CLM, Graphs, Banners & Social), generative AI through Aurora, Shaman's agentic AI content creation assistant, MLR tooling (MLR X-Ray, MLR Compare, AutoAnnotate), content intelligence (Smart Content Cards, Content Hub, MagicSearch, MagicCopy) and content extraction through Shaman Atlas. Shaman integrates deeply with Veeva Vault PromoMats, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and the broader CLM ecosystem.

Shaman serves four of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies and more than 3,000 users worldwide. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands.

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