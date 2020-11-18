Shaking up the Middle East - GAC MOTOR Launches Three Flagship Models in the Kuwait Market

The three new models introduced into Kuwait are indeed the blockbusters of GAC MOTOR, which embodies the latest R&D achievement and the superior global resources of GAC MOTOR.

Kuwait is hot and dry all year round. The harsh driving environment results in customers' strict requirements on the heat and dust-resistant configuration and vehicles' safety performance. In response to this, GS5 is equipped with an internationally advanced new bi-zone air conditioner, jointly developed by GS5 and DENSO, the world's top air-conditioning system provider, featured with fast cooling, low noise, and uniform outlet air temperature, which keeps the interior temperature suitable for both driver and passengers.

In the MPV segment, the interior layout is always a significant indicator to consider. As a competitive MPV designed for Kuwaiti families, GN6 has a width of 1837mm and a super-long wheelbase of 2810mm, which can easily accommodate the whole family members. It also has a 1100L magic luggage space, housing the entire family's carry-on luggage, making itself suitable for family travel.

All New GA8 embodies the sense of luxury and quality in its appearance, its elaborative jewelry design, including crystal electronic shift lever and diamond cutting central adjusting knob, effectively rendering the interior decoration more sophisticated and showing a better taste. The top materials highlight the craftmanship of GAC MOTOR that are perceivable from details, which also represents the owner's taste and values.

This launching event marks an important milestone for GAC MOTOR in the Middle East. GAC MOTOR will continue to follow the dual-track development plan of global coverage whilst building a 'world-class brand and global enterprise'. Its overall goal is to build an internationally influential Chinese brand image, and consistently provide the global consumers with an exciting and enriching life of mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337411/IMG_6507.jpg

SOURCE GAC MOTOR