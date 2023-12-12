SGS & Co Appoints New CEO to Lead Company Through its Next Chapter of Growth

Veteran leader, Matt Gresge, to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer alongside two new members of the Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS & Co ("SGS"), a leading global provider of technology-enabled brand design, digital marketing, and packaging artwork services, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Gresge as CEO, effective immediately. The decision from the Board comes as part of SGS's commitment to reinvestment in the business.

Matt has replaced Piyush Chaudhari, who has served as CEO since 2019 and announced earlier this month that he was stepping down to focus his time on new endeavors. This leadership transition is aimed at reinvigorating the business, growth initiatives and strategic service offerings.

As a veteran executive with over 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles, Matt is well-positioned to lead SGS through transformative change. He has deep experience successfully turning around organizations, spearheading growth and creating more profitable businesses with high-performing teams. Most recently, Matt was the Executive Chairman, CEO, and President at Archway Marketing Services.

"I'm thrilled to join the SGS family with its long, rich history of exceptional service and look forward to helping lead the company to new heights. By fostering a culture of innovation, continuing service excellence and spearheading growth through talent development and fresh ideas, I'm committed to guiding SGS into its next phase of success," said Matt Gresge, CEO of SGS & Co.

In addition to Matt, SGS also welcomes two new Board members who will provide strategic oversight of the business and share their unique areas of expertise. Joining SGS's Board of Directors is Mary Lee Schneider, former President & Chief Executive Officer of SG360°, former President & Chief Executive of Follett Corporation, and former Chief Technology Officer and President, Digital Solutions at RR Donnelley; and Brian Hansberry, former CEO of Nonni's Foods LLC and current Executive Chairman of the Board for Turkey Hill. Mary Lee and Brian join Greg Delaney, financial leader and currently Operating Partner for AEA Middle Market Private Equity, who joined the Board in April 2023.

The leadership change with Matt at the helm also underscores the company's commitment to positive transformation that will benefit employees, clients and stakeholders in the near future.

About SGS & Co

SGS & Co is a global brand agency comprising nearly 4,800 associates across 30+ countries that deliver speed and quality brand work through technology and teams for our world-class clients. We are comprised of two teams, Marks (Creative) and SGS (Production) to deliver end-to-end in design, digital marketing, graphic services, production, technology, and process optimization. We foster a client-first culture to exceed client expectations and help them win. We are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and a more sustainable future.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981589/Brandmark_SGS___CO_Logo.jpg