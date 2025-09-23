SGLT2 Inhibitors Market to Expand by 2034 as Companies Leverage Emerging Opportunities in Indications Such as Heart Failure, MASH, Obesity, PCOS, and Others | DelveInsight

The SGLT2 inhibitors market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease worldwide. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging SGLT2 inhibitors such as YG1699 (Youngene Therapeutics), JP-2266 (Jeil Pharmaceuticals), and others will further propel the SGLT2 inhibitors market.

DelveInsight's SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Cystic Fibrosis, Obesity, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging SGLT2 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of SGLT2 inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Cystic Fibrosis, Obesity, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and others.

and others. Leading SGLT2 inhibitor companies, such as Youngene Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, TheracosBio, Eli Lilly, and others, are developing novel SGLT2 inhibitors that can be available in the SGLT2 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel SGLT2 inhibitors that can be available in the SGLT2 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key SGLT2 inhibitors in clinical trials include YG1699, JP-2266, and others.

Key Factors Driving the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

Growing SGLT2 inhibitors target population

Global diabetes prevalence and the rising burden of CKD and heart failure expand the addressable market; demographic trends (aging population, obesity) magnify demand. Public-health scale means long-term SGLT2 inhibitors market tailwinds. With obesity affecting over 650 million adults globally and type 2 diabetes impacting more than 400 million individuals, these drugs have the potential to improve the lives of millions. According to DelveInsight's consultant, there were 191 million prevalent cases of obesity (adults and children) in the US in 2024, while over 32 million incident cases were of type 2 diabetes in the US in the same year.

Expansion of clinical indications for SGLT2 inhibitors beyond T2D

SGLT2 inhibitors now have strong evidence and approvals for heart failure (HFrEF/HFpEF) and chronic kidney disease, which enlarged the treatable patient pool well beyond people with type 2 diabetes. The therapeutic landscape for SGLT2 inhibitors is expanding, with ongoing research exploring their use in conditions such as obesity, NASH, and PCOS.

Ongoing SGLT2 inhibitors clinical trial activity

Key pharmaceutical companies active in the SGLT2 inhibitors market include Janssen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly, TheracosBio, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others. Promising SGLT2 inhibitors in clinical trials include YG1699 (Youngene Therapeutics), JP-2266 (Jeil Pharmaceuticals), and others.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Analysis

In the United States, notable developments in the SGLT2 inhibitors market include the FDA's 2023 approval of BRENZAVVY (bexagliflozin) for glycemic control and the expansion of JARDIANCE into chronic kidney disease. That same year, INPEFA, a dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor, was cleared for heart failure, with 2025 trial results demonstrating a 23% reduction in heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular mortality.

In Japan, dapagliflozin received approvals for CKD treatment regardless of diabetes status, and in 2025, Mitsubishi Tanabe introduced CANALIA, the first once-daily oral combination of a DPP-4 inhibitor with an SGLT2 inhibitor. In the United Kingdom, SGLT2 inhibitors are under review as potential first-line therapy in NHS guidelines, with dapagliflozin and empagliflozin already established in managing diabetes, heart failure, and CKD.

The therapeutic scope of SGLT2 inhibitors continues to broaden, with research extending into areas such as obesity, NASH, and PCOS. Moreover, combination regimens, linking SGLT2 inhibitors with GLP-1 receptor agonists or mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, are gaining momentum, aiming to maximize clinical benefit while reducing adverse effects. Looking ahead, the promise of SGLT2 inhibitors lies in innovative, multi-targeted approaches designed to tackle complex chronic diseases beyond diabetes.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the SGLT2 inhibitors in clinical trials include YG1699 (Youngene Therapeutics), JP-2266 (Jeil Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Youngene Therapeutics' YG1699 is a dual systemic inhibitor targeting both SGLT1 and SGLT2. In the kidney, it suppresses SGLT2 activity in the early proximal tubule and SGLT1 activity in the late proximal tubule. In the small intestine, it reduces glucose uptake mediated by SGLT1 while promoting the secretion of GLP-1 and PYY. Together, these actions may offer advantages over selective SGLT2 inhibitors, such as improved glycemic control, enhanced glomerular filtration, and better renal oxygenation—potentially slowing the progression of kidney and heart failure by preserving kidney function. The therapy is currently in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes mellitus and in Phase I studies for cystic fibrosis, T1DM, diabetes with advanced chronic kidney disease, and heart failure.

Jeil Pharmaceuticals' JP-2266 is another small-molecule dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor in Phase II development. It is being studied for T2DM to improve glycemic control, as well as for T1DM in patients who remain inadequately controlled despite optimized insulin therapy. By blocking renal SGLT2, the drug induces urinary glucose excretion similar to established SGLT2 inhibitors, while inhibition of intestinal SGLT1 slows glucose absorption and lowers postprandial glucose levels.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the SGLT2 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the SGLT2 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Overview

SGLT2 inhibitors are oral prescription drugs widely prescribed for patients with chronic kidney disease, as they help preserve kidney function by maintaining glomerular health and lowering the urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR), a key indicator of kidney damage. Clinical studies further demonstrate that these agents decrease the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, and episodes of heart failure. In people with type 2 diabetes they also contribute to better blood sugar management.

A notable emerging trend is the increasing focus on their role in solid tumors. Although SGLT2 inhibitors were first approved for hematological cancers, growing evidence of their safety and efficacy is fueling interest in expanding their use to treat solid tumors as well.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The SGLT2 Inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. As per DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the US were 3.7 million in 2024. On the other hand, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CHF in the US were 7.2 million in the same year.

The SGLT2 Inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for SGLT2 Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for SGLT2 Inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for SGLT2 Inhibitors

SGLT2 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 SGLT2 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Cystic Fibrosis, Obesity, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and others Key SGLT2 Inhibitors Companies Youngene Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, TheracosBio, Eli Lilly, and others Key SGLT2 Inhibitors YG1699, JP-2266, BRENZAVVY, JARDIANCE, and others

Scope of the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report

SGLT2 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: SGLT2 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

SGLT2 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging SGLT2 Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging SGLT2 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights from the SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report 4 Executive Summary of SGLT2 Inhibitors 5 Key Events 6 SGLT2 Inhibitors Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 SGLT2 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7.1 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 7.2 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 7.3 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2024 7.4 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 8 Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 SGLT2 Inhibitors Treatment 9 SGLT2 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Incident Cases in Selected Indications for SGLT2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for SGLT2 Inhibitor in Selected Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for SGLT2 Inhibitor in the 7MM 10 Marketed SGLT2 Inhibitors Drugs 10.1 Key Cross of Marketed Therapies 10.2 BRENZAVVY (bexagliflozin): TheracosBio 10.2.1 Product description 10.2.2 Regulatory milestones 10.2.3 Other developmental activities 10.2.4 Ongoing clinical developmental activities 10.2.5 Safety and efficacy 10.2.6 Product profile 10.3 JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Eli Lilly 11 Emerging SGLT2 Inhibitors Drugs 11.1 Key Cross of Emerging Therapies 11.2 YG1699: Youngene Therapeutics 11.3 JP-2266: Jeil Pharmaceuticals *List to be continued in the full report 12 SGLT2 Inhibitor Market: 7MM analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size by Indications in the 7MM 12.6 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size 12.8 EU4 and the UK SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size 12.9 Japan SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size 13 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 14 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on SGLT2 Inhibitors 16 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

