SFG Measurement System Market to Reach US$ 1.58 Bn by 2031; Growing Use in Complex Interface Characterization Applications to Bolster Adoption in 3D Measuring Systems: TMR Study

Sum frequency generation (SFG) vibrational spectroscopy is continuously gathering traction, given its increasing preference over many other surface characterization techniques due to several distinct advantages. The need for advanced instrumentation for complex interface characterization in a wide spectrum of physical, chemical, and biochemical processes propels advancements in the SFG measurement system market. These applications are highly sought after for non-invasively and non-destructively probing solid, liquid, polymer, and biological membrane interfaces in automotive, medical, defense, and aerospace industries.

Advancements in 3D measuring systems have enabled businesses in the end-use industries to harness the techniques in several mechanical engineering applications. Particularly, substantial demand for high precision, non-contact measurement systems in various applications notably in tool making has imparted players' attractive revenue gains over the years. The testing of precision equipment is an example.

The automotive industry has been at the forefront of the uptake of optical 3D measuring systems, notes a TMR study on the SFG measurement system market. Recent advancements in the SFG vibrational spectroscopy have broadened the avenue for players in the market to cater to new applications that need observation of surface and interfacial phenomenon in situ. Moreover, players are leveraging the use of this versatile method for ex-situ and in-situ investigation of surfaces. The SFG measurement system market is projected to reach US$ 1.58 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of SFG Measurement System Market Study

Demand for Hybrid and Automated Surface Inspection Systems Propels Growth: The demand for SFG technique in advanced optical spectrometers has proliferated in panoply of interface characterizations. The players in the SFG measurement system market are capitalizing on the opportunities from the adoption of SFG spectroscopy in measuring contour and surface roughness. Particularly, integrated systems that allow simultaneous measurement of contour and surface roughness has gained popularity in recent years. Manufacturers in the SFG measurement system market are keenly geared toward developing such hybrid measurement systems, notes a TMR study on the SFG measurement system market.



SFG Measurement System Market: Key Drivers

Strides made by interfacial science have opened the spectroscopic techniques and instrumentation to cater to several applications in probing structures and studying surfaces. The developments have underpinned the evolution of the sum frequency generation (SFG) spectroscopy as a powerful optical technique for versatile use in research on surface science.



A number of non-contact metrology instruments are finding use in advancing optical measurement solutions in biochemical studies and physico-chemical characterization of polymers. The rapid pace of technological advancements in optoelectronics has notably bolstered the prospects of the SFG measurement system market.

SFG Measurement System Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The opportunities in the Europe SFG measurement system market are anticipated to expand at a remarkable pace during the forecast period of 2021–2031. The growth is fueled by the demand for cutting-edge interfacial probing instrumentation and rise in demand for non-contact measurement equipment in diverse industries.



Asia Pacific is another prominent region in the SFG measurement system market. The prospects are fueled by widespread use of sum frequency generation (SFG) spectroscopy in automotive and medical applications.

SFG Measurement System Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the SFG measurement system market are L. S. Starrett Company, TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD., Taylor Hobson, Mitutoyo Corporation, KEYENCE Corporation, Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG.

Global SFG Measurement System Market: Segmentation

SFG Measurement System Market, by System Type

Traditional Stylus Based Surface Finish Measuring Systems

Roundness/Form Measurement Systems

2D Contour Measuring System

3D Measurement Systems

Others

SFG Measurement System Market, by Method

Contact

Non-contact

SFG Measurement System Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Optics & Metal Bearing

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Others

SFG Measurement System Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa



North Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

