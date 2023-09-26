Sexual Wellness Market to Reach $31.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global sexual wellness market is experiencing growth due to a surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs, use of social marketing to promote products, and rise in R&D investments.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sexual Wellness Market by Product (Personal Lubricants, Sprays, and Condoms), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, FDM, and White Label): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global sexual wellness industry was estimated at $19.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $31.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Sexual wellness products are specialized items created and marketed with the explicit aim of augmenting and endorsing sexual health, enjoyment, and safety. These products are crafted to enhance comfort, heighten arousal, advocate for safer sexual behaviors, and address a range of concerns associated with sexual activity. Examples of sexual well-being products, including lubricants, sprays, and condoms, are meticulously designed to elevate sexual pleasure, encourage safer sexual practices, and contribute to the broader landscape of sexual well-being. Their usage is meant to be consensual, secure, and responsible, adhering to the guidelines provided by the manufacturers.

Prime determinants of growth

The global sexual wellness market is experiencing growth due to a surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs, use of social marketing to promote products, and rise in R&D investments. However, reduced sexual acts and restrictive awareness and accessibility to condoms restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the rise in the millennial population and the surge in disposable income will provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $19.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 $31.6 Billion CAGR 4.9 % No. of Pages in Report 505 Segment covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Surge in instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs Use of social marketing to promote products. Rise in R&D investments Opportunities Rise in the millennial population The surge in disposable income Restraints Reduced sexual acts. Restrictive awareness and accessibility to condoms



The condoms segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product, the condom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global sexual wellness market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Condoms are used to protect from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy. It creates a physical barrier that prevents sperm from reaching the egg, reducing the likelihood of fertilization. Moreover, the growth in the use of condoms by sex workers and the millennial population to prevent unwanted pregnancy and STDs is expected to boost the demand for condoms. Sprays is the fastest growing segment of the market in 2022 projected to cite a notable CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Sprays usually come in easy-to-use packaging with a spray nozzle that helps to apply them quickly and accurately. Spray is a convenient choice for those who want a hassle-free experience.

The FDM segment is to retain its dominance by 2032.

By distribution channel, the FDM segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than two-thirds of the global sexual wellness market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The FDMM channel represents the convergence of these three types of retail outlets, combining their offerings to provide consumers with a comprehensive shopping experience. It allows customers to find an array of products in one place, catering to their various needs and preferences. Customers find sexual wellness products in the same retail outlets where they shop for other everyday items, eliminating the need to visit specialized stores. The widespread presence of food stores, drugstores, and mass merchandise retailers ensures that customers access sexual wellness products in various locations, making them easily available to a broad consumer base. The white label segment, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. White-label retail allows retailers to have greater control over the branding and packaging of condoms and lubricants. They customize the products to align with their target audience and brand image. This flexibility in branding provides a competitive advantage by offering unique products in the market. By choosing white-label products, retailers avoid the costs associated with product development, manufacturing, and quality control.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global sexual wellness market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rapid expansion and rise in the adoption of e-commerce in emerging economies such as India and China have considerably driven people to purchase lubricant, condoms, and sex-enhancing sprays. Sex in India is taking a new and revolutionary shape, where people are openly talking about sex and sex-related activities through sex education, which is expected to influence the growth of the sexual wellness market in the region. However, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. There has been a notable increase in awareness and acceptance of sexual health and wellness in the LAMEA region. Growing awareness about safe and pleasurable sexual experiences has led to a higher demand for products such as lubricants, condoms, and sprays. The LAMEA region has witnessed evolving sociocultural factors, including changing attitudes toward sex and sexuality.

Leading Market Players:

Tenga Co., Ltd.

BioFilm, Inc.

California Exotic Novelties

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Doc Johnson Enterprises, Inc.

Westridge Laboratories, Inc.

Adam and Eve

Wicked Sensual Care

Bijoux Indiscrets SL

CC Wellness

Kessel Medintim GmbH

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Karex Berhad

Trigg Laboratories, Inc.

Pjur Group Luxembourg S.A.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sexual wellness market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

