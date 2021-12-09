Sexual Wellness Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

09 Dec, 2021, 19:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sexual wellness market report.
The sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.83% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market with a share of around 39.27% in 2020. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period.
- The future demand for the market is expected to witness strong traction from African countries, China, Brazil, and India.
- Existing male condom manufacturers have entered the market through product development and product line extension (HLL). Product diversification is the key for new vendors to enter the market.
- Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers & acquisition.
- The retail presence of female condoms is necessary. Currently, a significant portion of the market revenue is generated via online channels. Vendors need to increase the brick-and-mortar presence of their products to lure more customers and drive sales.
- Strategy adopted by vendors such as interactive condom-vending machines are offering condoms free of charge during retail purchases. For instance, about 11,000 condom vending machines were installed across India with government.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors, and 65 other vendors are profiled in the report
Sexual Wellness Market – Opportunities Assessment
The ongoing creation of the new sexual culture is driving the change in attitudes and linking sexual wellness to a healthy lifestyle. Several products in the sexual wellness market have garnered extensive media exposure and a supportive environment that is encouraging new players to enter the market and serve customer needs and requirements. Players have made their products available in mass markets retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and drug retailers such as Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Boots, as well as e-commerce websites such as Amazon and eBay to drive the sales in market. Governments across the world have formulated their programs to spread awareness and encourage the adoption of condoms. Some successful initiatives in this regard are the National Aids Control Program (NACP), which has already distributed more than one billion condoms in India for free and envisages distributing about 3.5 billion condoms in the next phase of implementation. Innovative measures such as installation of vending machines that can freely dispense condoms to improve the reach of contraceptives. For instance, 11,025 such machines were installed by the NACP in India, and 11,000 more are expected to be installed in the third phase of this program.
Sexual Wellness Market by Product
- Sex Toys
- Vibrators
- Rubber Penises
- Cock Rings
- Rubber Vaginas
- Blindfolds/Feathers
- Harness & Strap-on-Penises
- Bondage Gear
- Condoms
- Latex & Non-latex
- Branded & Institutional
- Male & Female
- Exotic Lingerie
- Sexual Lubricants
- Water-based
- Silicon-based
- Oil-based
- Hybrid
- Others
Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
- Male
- Female
Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution
- Offline Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Drug Store/Pharmacies
- Grocery Stores
- Online Retail
Sexual Wellness Market by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Sri Lanka
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Kenya
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Algeria
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Peru
- Chile
- Colombia
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace
- Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC
- Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo
- Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution
Key Vendors
- Lifestyles (LIFESTYLES HOLDCO PTE. LTD.)
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
Other Prominent Vendors
- Bally
- Beate Uhse
- Beijing Aimer
- Bijoux Indiscrets
- BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)
- BioFilm
- BMS Factory
- Bodywise
- B. Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Convex Latex
- Cosmo Lady
- Cupid Limited
- Dongkuk Techco
- Double One
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
- Embry
- Empowered Products
- Fuji Latex
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HBM Group
- HLL Lifecare
- ID Lubricants
- Innova Quality
- Innovus Pharma
- IXU
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mankind Pharma
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- MTLC Latex
- Nulatex
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Ritex
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Sensuous Beauty
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
- Silk Parasol
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Tenga
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- The Yes Company
- Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Triumph
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
- Kaamastra
Explore our health and wellness profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Home Healthcare Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Sexual Lubricant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
