Sexual Wellness Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sexual wellness market report.

The sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.83% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market with a share of around 39.27% in 2020. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period.

The future demand for the market is expected to witness strong traction from African countries, China , Brazil , and India .

, , and . Existing male condom manufacturers have entered the market through product development and product line extension (HLL). Product diversification is the key for new vendors to enter the market.

Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers & acquisition.

The retail presence of female condoms is necessary. Currently, a significant portion of the market revenue is generated via online channels. Vendors need to increase the brick-and-mortar presence of their products to lure more customers and drive sales.

Strategy adopted by vendors such as interactive condom-vending machines are offering condoms free of charge during retail purchases. For instance, about 11,000 condom vending machines were installed across India with government.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors, and 65 other vendors are profiled in the report

Sexual Wellness Market – Opportunities Assessment

The ongoing creation of the new sexual culture is driving the change in attitudes and linking sexual wellness to a healthy lifestyle. Several products in the sexual wellness market have garnered extensive media exposure and a supportive environment that is encouraging new players to enter the market and serve customer needs and requirements. Players have made their products available in mass markets retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and drug retailers such as Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Boots, as well as e-commerce websites such as Amazon and eBay to drive the sales in market. Governments across the world have formulated their programs to spread awareness and encourage the adoption of condoms. Some successful initiatives in this regard are the National Aids Control Program (NACP), which has already distributed more than one billion condoms in India for free and envisages distributing about 3.5 billion condoms in the next phase of implementation. Innovative measures such as installation of vending machines that can freely dispense condoms to improve the reach of contraceptives. For instance, 11,025 such machines were installed by the NACP in India, and 11,000 more are expected to be installed in the third phase of this program.

Sexual Wellness Market by Product

Sex Toys



Vibrators





Rubber Penises





Cock Rings





Rubber Vaginas





Blindfolds/Feathers





Harness & Strap-on-Penises





Bondage Gear



Condoms



Latex & Non-latex





Branded & Institutional





Male & Female



Exotic Lingerie



Sexual Lubricants



Water-based





Silicon-based





Oil-based





Hybrid



Others

Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

Male



Female

Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution

Offline Retail



Specialty Stores





Mass Market Players





Drug Store/Pharmacies





Grocery Stores



Online Retail

Sexual Wellness Market by Geography

APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Indonesia





Malaysia





Singapore





New Zealand





Thailand





Philippines





Vietnam





Sri Lanka



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Poland





Sweden





Denmark





Norway



North America



US





Canada



Middle East & Africa



UAE





Kenya





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Algeria





Nigeria





Ethiopia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Peru





Chile





Colombia

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace

Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC

Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo

Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution

Key Vendors

Lifestyles (LIFESTYLES HOLDCO PTE. LTD.)

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Okamoto Industries

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Bally

Beate Uhse

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)

BioFilm

BMS Factory

Bodywise

B. Cumming

Caution wear

CalExotics

Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)

(PVH CORP) Convex Latex

Cosmo Lady

Cupid Limited

Dongkuk Techco

Double One

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

Embry

Empowered Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare

ID Lubricants

Innova Quality

Innovus Pharma

IXU

L Brands (LVMH)

La Maison Lejaby

La Perla

LELO

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mankind Pharma

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

MTLC Latex

Nulatex

Orient Industry

PHE

pjur group

Ritex

Sagami Rubber Industries

Sensuous Beauty

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path

Silk Parasol

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)

STRATA Various Product Design

Suki (OhMiBod)

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

The Yes Company

Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Triumph

Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

XR Brands

Kaamastra

Explore our health and wellness profile to know more about the industry.

