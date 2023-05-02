Sexual Lubricant Market to Hit $2.22 Billion by 2028, Growing Online Sales to Bolster Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the sexual lubricant market will grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during 2022-2028.

Sexual Lubricant Market

50 - Tables

116 - Charts

316 – Pages

Sexual lubricants have a growing consumer base and increasing sales is boosting the market. In developed countries, most of the sales come from the retail network. However, the same is not valid in developing countries. Vendors must focus on social and digital media to promote their products. For instance, Durex Play and K-Y Jelly/lubricants by Reckitt Benckiser can be purchased through various online websites, such as Amazon.com, Wallsgreen.com, CVS.com, Walmart.com, Kmart.com, Drugstore.com, Annsummers.com, and Lovehoney.com.

Furthermore, the company has its online store, Durex.com, for direct-to-consumer purchases. Durex has over 79 websites worldwide to sell its products in different countries. Other vendors have also promoted their products on social media. Arizton believes that promoting sexual lubricants online will complement the marketing of these products in the future by creating awareness about the product among end-users. Hence, this is expected to drive down the demand for sexual lubricants during the forecast period.

Sexual Lubricant Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.22 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.34 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.74 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Gender, Distribution Method, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Fastest Market APAC Market Dynamics The Increasing Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction

A Surge in Demand from Baby Boomers

Easier Accessibility to Sexual Lubricants

Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone

The global sexual wellness industry has long remained male-dominated and required a glance by vendors to refocus their growth strategies. Women have largely remained objectified in advertisements, campaigns, promotional gimmicks, and packaging strategies. Over the years, several women's groups have advocated for higher investments in and distribution of female sexual wellness products based on gender equality.

The global sexual wellness industry has witnessed significant growth in focus on women customers. Promoting the product remains a key to growth for any brand in the market, and the same applies to lubricants used by females. Some countries with a successful female sexual wellness product promotion history include Brazil, Papua New Guinea, India, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, among others. The surge in online sales channels has further raised the stakes for vendors competing in the market. With enhanced and much-improvised ways of connecting and communicating with women customers today, vendors in the sexual lubricants market possess a key to growth.

The U.S. Sexual Lubricant to Create More than $722.52 Million by 2028

The US sexual lubricants market is highly competitive across the US. Online sales grow rapidly due to the convenience and privacy they offer. Many established brands launched direct-to-consumer channels, allowing them to establish stronger relationships with customers. The demand for sexual lubricants from online channels is rising across the US. The increased presence of online retailers, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, in developing countries would push for robust growth in the future.

Purchasing sexual lubricants through e-commerce platforms assures safe and discreet delivery. This gives e-commerce platforms a competitive advantage over drug stores, retail chains, and grocery stores. Adult stores and specialty shops offer a wider range of products and cater to specific niches, such as bondage discipline, domination-submission, sadism, and & masochism (BDSM) or vegan-friendly lubricants. Drugstores and mass merchandisers, such as Walmart and CVS, also stock a range of sexual lubricants, often located in the family planning section. However, the distribution landscape of the US sexual lubricants market evolves and expands as the market continues to grow and cater to diverse consumer needs.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Private-Label Brands

Private label brands are products that retailers sell under their label rather than the original manufacturer's label. Introducing private label brands in the U.S. sexual lubricant market has allowed retailers to offer their customers a wider range of products at a competitive price. This has increased competition in the market and given consumers more options to choose from. Private label brands typically offer similar quality to established brands at a lower cost, making them a popular choice among cost-conscious consumers.

Nevertheless, private-label brands constitute a significant chunk of the market share in the U.S., with retail sales worth over USD 50 million (about 15% of the U.S. market share). Further, Trojan by Church & Dwight is the largest condom brand in the country. Although Trojan lubricants have not made significant progress in sales and acceptance among U.S. customers, brand awareness and a loyal Trojan condom user base are expected to fuel the growth of Trojan lubricants during the forecast period.

Increase in Festivals, Tradeshows, Expos

The U.S. sexual lubricant market has witnessed rising demand over the last couple of years due to increased festivals, trade shows, and expos related to sexual wellness. People in the U.S. are adopting enhanced and direct routes toward sexual wellness. With time, systematic efforts to relate sexual wellness with the daily routine are being emphasized. Brands are constantly striving to reduce the misconception created between obscenity and the sexual wellness of individuals. The increase in the number of brands catering to the needs of women as a part of sexual wellness is further pushing opportunities for growth in the future. Such factors paved the way for sexual wellness festivals, adult trade shows, and expos over the past few years.

At the beginning of 2023, one of the sexual wellnesses B2B trade shows, "STIMULATE," is starting in Nashville, US. The tradeshow is created to connect industry suppliers, retailers, online sellers, and vendors. The tradeshow will offer complimentary retail education to the attendees. Several brands will participate in the tradeshow with an opportunity to highlight their key innovative product offerings and explore a new method of reaching out to the audience. Institutional investors also watch such occasions to capitalize on suitable revenue-generating opportunities.

Key Company Profiles

LifeStyles

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser Group

BioFilm

Aytu BioPharma

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

Bodywise

CalExotics

CC Wellness

Cupid Limited

Elbow Grease

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HLL Lifecare Ltd

ID Lubricants

Japan Long-Tie ( China )

) Kaamastra

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

M.D. Science Lab

Mayor Laboratories

Nulatex

PHE

PJUR Group

Ritex

SASMAR PHARMACEUTICALS

Sensuous Beauty

SHUNGA

Sliquid

The Yes Yes Company

Tenga

Trigg Laboratories

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

Topco Sales

Taiwan Fuji Latex

XR Brands

Market Segmentation

Product

Water-Based

Silicone-Based

Oil-Based

Hybrid

Gender

Male

Female

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US

Canada

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Poland

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

South Africa

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET DEFINITION

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.3 RAW MATERIAL PROCUREMENT

6.4 BRANDING STRATEGIES

6.5 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

6.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 GOVERNMENT POLICIES & REGULATIONS

8.1.2 RAW MATERIAL PROCUREMENT

8.1.3 MANUFACTURERS

8.1.4 DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE

8.2 GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

8.3 MICRO & MACRO ECONOMIC FACTORS

8.4 KEY OBSERVATIONS

8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.6 BRANDING STRATEGIES

8.7 ADVERTISING & MARKETING STRATEGIES

8.8 PROMOTIONAL STRATEGIES

8.9 PRICING ANALYSIS

8.10 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.10.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

8.10.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.10.3 DISTRIBUTORS / DEALERS

8.10.4 RETAILERS

8.10.5 END-USERS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING INFLUENCE OF INTERNET IN DRIVING PURCHASES

9.2 GROWING POPULARITY OF PRIVATE-LABEL BRANDS

9.3 RISING FOCUS ON PROMOTIONAL & MARKETING ACTIVITIES

9.4 INCREASING USE OF DATING APPS IN APAC

9.5 INCREASE IN FESTIVALS, EXPOS, AND TRADESHOWS

9.6 SHIFT TOWARD FEMALE-CENTRIC SEXUAL WELLNESS PRODUCTS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

10.2 SURGE IN DEMAND FROM BABY BOOMERS

10.3 EASIER ACCESSIBILITY TO SEXUAL LUBRICANTS

10.4 EVOLVING GENDER-NEUTRAL TONE

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 STRINGENT REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

11.2 INCREASING CONCERNS OVER SIDE-EFFECTS

11.3 LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG CONSUMERS IN DEVELOPING REGIONS

11.4 LOW CONFIDENCE OF INVESTORS IN POTENTIAL STARTUPS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.1 KEY INSIGHTS

12.1.2 DEMAND INSIGHTS

12.1.3 SUPPLY INSIGHTS

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 VENDOR ANALYSIS

12.4 DEMOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12.5 CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR & AWARENESS

12.6 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.6.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.6.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.6.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.6.4 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

12.6.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 WATER-BASED

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 SILICONE-BASED

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 OIL-BASED

13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 HYBRID

13.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 GENDER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 MALE

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 FEMALE

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2.1 MANUFACTURER, PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION

15.2.2 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH RETAIL STORES

15.2.3 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH ONLINE WEBSITES

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 PEST ANALYSIS

17.2.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

17.2.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

17.2.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

17.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

17.3 LEADING TREND ENABLER & RESTRAINT

17.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 PRODUCT

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 GENDER

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8 KEY COUNTRIES

17.8.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 PEST ANALYSIS

18.2.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

18.2.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

18.2.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

18.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

18.3 LEADING TREND ENABLER & RESTRAINT

18.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 PRODUCT

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 GENDER

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8 KEY COUNTRIES

18.8.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.6 SINGAPORE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.7 NEW ZEALAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.8 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.9 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.10 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 PEST ANALYSIS

19.2.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

19.2.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

19.2.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

19.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

19.3 LEADING TREND ENABLER & RESTRAINT

19.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 PRODUCT

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 GENDER

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 KEY COUNTRIES

19.8.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.5 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.6 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.7 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.8 SWEDEN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.9 DENMARK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.10 NORWAY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 PEST ANALYSIS

20.2.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

20.2.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

20.2.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

20.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

20.3 LEADING TREND ENABLER & RESTRAINT

20.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 PRODUCT

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 GENDER

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 KEY COUNTRIES

20.8.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.4 PERU: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.5 CHILE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 PEST ANALYSIS

21.2.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

21.2.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

21.2.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

21.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

21.3 LEADING TREND ENABLER & RESTRAINT

21.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 PRODUCT

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 GENDER

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8 KEY COUNTRIES

21.8.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22.2 VENDORS RANKING

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 BIOFILM

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 BIOFILM IN GLOBAL SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET

23.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 CHURCH & DWIGHT

23.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.2.2 BUSINESS SEGMENTS

23.2.3 CHURCH & DWIGHT IN GLOBAL SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET

23.3 KAREX BERHAD

23.4 LIFESTYLES

23.5 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 AYTU BIOPHARMA

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.2 BILLY BOY (MAPA)

24.3 BODYWISE

24.4 CALEXOTICS

24.5 CC WELLNESS

24.6 CUPID LIMITED

24.7 ELBOW GREASE

24.8 EMPOWERED PRODUCTS

24.9 GOOD CLEAN LOVE

24.1 GUY & O'NEILL

24.11 HATHOR PROFESSIONAL SKINCARE

24.12 HLL LIFECARE LIMITED

24.13 ID LUBRICANTS

24.14 JAPAN LONG-TIE (CHINA)

24.15 KAAMASTRA

24.16 LIVE WELL BRANDS

24.17 LOVEHONEY GROUP

24.18 MAYER LABORATORIES

24.19 M. D. SCIENCE LAB

24.2 NULATEX

24.21 PHE

24.22 PJUR GROUP

24.23 RITEX

24.24 SASMAR PHARMACEUTICALS

24.25 SENSUOUS BEAUTY

24.26 SHUNGA

24.27 SLIQUID

24.28 TAIWAN FUJI LATEX

24.29 THE YES YES COMPANY

24.3 TENGA

24.31 TRIGG LABORATORIES

24.32 THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY

24.33 TOPCO SALES

24.34 XR BRANDS

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT

26.3 MARKET BY GENDER

26.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

26.5 NORTH AMERICA

26.5.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.2 GENDER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6 APAC

26.6.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.2 GENDER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7 EUROPE

26.7.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7.2 GENDER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8 LATIN AMERICA

26.8.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8.2 GENDER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.9.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.9.2 GENDER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.9.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

