Sexual Lubricant Market to Hit $2.22 Billion by 2028, Growing Online Sales to Bolster Opportunities - Arizton

02 May, 2023, 18:55 BST
CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the sexual lubricant market will grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during 2022-2028.
Sexual lubricants have a growing consumer base and increasing sales is boosting the market. In developed countries, most of the sales come from the retail network. However, the same is not valid in developing countries. Vendors must focus on social and digital media to promote their products. For instance, Durex Play and K-Y Jelly/lubricants by Reckitt Benckiser can be purchased through various online websites, such as Amazon.com, Wallsgreen.com, CVS.com, Walmart.com, Kmart.com, Drugstore.com, Annsummers.com, and Lovehoney.com.
Furthermore, the company has its online store, Durex.com, for direct-to-consumer purchases. Durex has over 79 websites worldwide to sell its products in different countries. Other vendors have also promoted their products on social media. Arizton believes that promoting sexual lubricants online will complement the marketing of these products in the future by creating awareness about the product among end-users. Hence, this is expected to drive down the demand for sexual lubricants during the forecast period.
Sexual Lubricant Market Report Scope
The global sexual wellness industry has long remained male-dominated and required a glance by vendors to refocus their growth strategies. Women have largely remained objectified in advertisements, campaigns, promotional gimmicks, and packaging strategies. Over the years, several women's groups have advocated for higher investments in and distribution of female sexual wellness products based on gender equality.
The global sexual wellness industry has witnessed significant growth in focus on women customers. Promoting the product remains a key to growth for any brand in the market, and the same applies to lubricants used by females. Some countries with a successful female sexual wellness product promotion history include Brazil, Papua New Guinea, India, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, among others. The surge in online sales channels has further raised the stakes for vendors competing in the market. With enhanced and much-improvised ways of connecting and communicating with women customers today, vendors in the sexual lubricants market possess a key to growth.
The U.S. Sexual Lubricant to Create More than $722.52 Million by 2028
The US sexual lubricants market is highly competitive across the US. Online sales grow rapidly due to the convenience and privacy they offer. Many established brands launched direct-to-consumer channels, allowing them to establish stronger relationships with customers. The demand for sexual lubricants from online channels is rising across the US. The increased presence of online retailers, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay, in developing countries would push for robust growth in the future.
Purchasing sexual lubricants through e-commerce platforms assures safe and discreet delivery. This gives e-commerce platforms a competitive advantage over drug stores, retail chains, and grocery stores. Adult stores and specialty shops offer a wider range of products and cater to specific niches, such as bondage discipline, domination-submission, sadism, and & masochism (BDSM) or vegan-friendly lubricants. Drugstores and mass merchandisers, such as Walmart and CVS, also stock a range of sexual lubricants, often located in the family planning section. However, the distribution landscape of the US sexual lubricants market evolves and expands as the market continues to grow and cater to diverse consumer needs.
Market Trends & Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Private-Label Brands
Private label brands are products that retailers sell under their label rather than the original manufacturer's label. Introducing private label brands in the U.S. sexual lubricant market has allowed retailers to offer their customers a wider range of products at a competitive price. This has increased competition in the market and given consumers more options to choose from. Private label brands typically offer similar quality to established brands at a lower cost, making them a popular choice among cost-conscious consumers.
Nevertheless, private-label brands constitute a significant chunk of the market share in the U.S., with retail sales worth over USD 50 million (about 15% of the U.S. market share). Further, Trojan by Church & Dwight is the largest condom brand in the country. Although Trojan lubricants have not made significant progress in sales and acceptance among U.S. customers, brand awareness and a loyal Trojan condom user base are expected to fuel the growth of Trojan lubricants during the forecast period.
Increase in Festivals, Tradeshows, Expos
The U.S. sexual lubricant market has witnessed rising demand over the last couple of years due to increased festivals, trade shows, and expos related to sexual wellness. People in the U.S. are adopting enhanced and direct routes toward sexual wellness. With time, systematic efforts to relate sexual wellness with the daily routine are being emphasized. Brands are constantly striving to reduce the misconception created between obscenity and the sexual wellness of individuals. The increase in the number of brands catering to the needs of women as a part of sexual wellness is further pushing opportunities for growth in the future. Such factors paved the way for sexual wellness festivals, adult trade shows, and expos over the past few years.
At the beginning of 2023, one of the sexual wellnesses B2B trade shows, "STIMULATE," is starting in Nashville, US. The tradeshow is created to connect industry suppliers, retailers, online sellers, and vendors. The tradeshow will offer complimentary retail education to the attendees. Several brands will participate in the tradeshow with an opportunity to highlight their key innovative product offerings and explore a new method of reaching out to the audience. Institutional investors also watch such occasions to capitalize on suitable revenue-generating opportunities.
Key Company Profiles
- LifeStyles
- Church & Dwight
- Karex Berhad
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- BioFilm
- Aytu BioPharma
- BILLY BOY (MAPA)
- Bodywise
- CalExotics
- CC Wellness
- Cupid Limited
- Elbow Grease
- Empowered Products
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HLL Lifecare Ltd
- ID Lubricants
- Japan Long-Tie (China)
- Kaamastra
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- M.D. Science Lab
- Mayor Laboratories
- Nulatex
- PHE
- PJUR Group
- Ritex
- SASMAR PHARMACEUTICALS
- Sensuous Beauty
- SHUNGA
- Sliquid
- The Yes Yes Company
- Tenga
- Trigg Laboratories
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- Topco Sales
- Taiwan Fuji Latex
- XR Brands
Market Segmentation
Product
- Water-Based
- Silicone-Based
- Oil-Based
- Hybrid
Gender
- Male
- Female
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
North America
- The US
- Canada
APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Poland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Peru
- Chile
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
Share this article