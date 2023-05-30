Sexual Health Supplement Market to Experience Robust Growth of More than $4 Billion by 2028, A 2X Growth in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's research report, the sexual health supplement market will grow at a CAGR of 8.69% during 2022-2028.

Sexual Health Supplements Market Report

129 - Tables

126 - Charts

281–Pages

Sexual health, a vital aspect of overall well-being, has become a hot topic in the healthcare industry. With numerous factors wreaking havoc on the intimate lives of men and women, issues like erectile dysfunction and infertility are making headlines. It's a global concern, folks! Sexual problems are sneaky little troublemakers affecting millions worldwide.

In response to the growing demand for effective solutions, online pharmacies have witnessed a notable increase in their presence. These virtual platforms offer a wide range of sexual health supplements at competitive prices, granting customers the opportunity to authenticate and validate the medications they receive, including prescription drugs. This convenient accessibility ensures that individuals can pursue appropriate treatment options while enjoying the convenience and confidentiality of online shopping.

It is crucial, however, to exercise caution and prioritize professional guidance. Consulting with trusted healthcare professionals remains essential before embarking on any regimen involving sexual health supplements. Their expertise will provide invaluable insights, ensuring the safety and efficacy of chosen interventions and promoting overall well-being.

Considering the multifaceted nature of sexual health issues, various approaches have been adopted to address them. These range from herbal remedies harnessing the power of natural ingredients to scientifically formulated compounds meticulously designed to enhance sexual performance, boost libido, and rejuvenate overall sexual wellness. By targeting the root causes of sexual health problems, these supplements offer individuals the promise of renewed satisfaction, intimacy, and enhanced sexual experiences.

It is incumbent upon individuals to remain informed and discerning consumers in the realm of sexual health supplements. While the convenience and anonymity offered by online pharmacies are significant advantages, exercising prudence in validating product quality, authenticity, and adherence to regulatory standards is paramount. Collaborating with reputable online vendors and seeking healthcare professional guidance can help navigate the vast array of available options, ensuring informed choices and minimizing potential risks.

The availability of different brands of sexual health supplements has been facilitated by the growing awareness of sexual health and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. Changes in lifestyle, such as the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, asthma, mental health problems, and others, directly influence sexual health. Consequently, there is a growing demand for natural sexual health supplements, as they are perceived to reduce the risk of side effects. This trend toward natural supplements has become a significant driving force in the market.

Sexual Health Supplement Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.20 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.54 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.69 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Gender, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Market Dynamics Increasing Number of High-Risk Factors Leading to Sexual Problems

High Cost & Adverse Effects Associated with Drugs

Increasing Use of Herbal Supplements

Market Trends & Drivers

The Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Product Launches in Multiple Dosage Forms

Over the past years, online pharmacy has grown across the globe. Pharmaceutical vendors offer various sexual health supplements at a discounted price, and customers can validate and verify the medicines being delivered and prescription orders. Players in the sexual health supplements market are launching supplements in multiple dosage forms as per the need for sexual issues and pushing for market expansion. With increasing awareness about improving sexual health and due to the growing e-commerce platform, various sexual health supplements are easily available. Thus, the consumption of sexual health supplements is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing the Number of High-Risk Factors Leading to the Sexual Problems and Increasing the Use of Herbal Supplements

The changing lifestyle of people affects human health with various diseases such as chronic health disease, cancer, diabetes, asthma, mental health issue, and others. All these factors are directly affecting the sexual health of men and women. Due to rising sexual health issues, the need for care also significantly increased. The use of biobased products and herbal supplements is increasing due to increasing the awareness of maintaining health among people. Natural sexual health supplements reduce the risk of side effects, and recently it has been one of the significant factors driving the demand for natural sexual health supplements in the sexual health supplements market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The sexual health supplements market is categorized into different formulations, including capsules, tablets, softgels, liquid, and powder. As of 2022, the capsules segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 36% of the market. Capsules are preferred for fast-acting products that easily break down compared to stomach tablets. They promote bacterial adhesion and interaction with organisms as a permeability barrier. Additionally, capsules have a longer shelf life and are readily available in the market, making them popular in the nutrition industry due to their higher drug absorption properties. They are also utilized when a drug cannot be compacted into a solid form. Manufacturers such as Fairhaven Health, Ocean Healthcare, GNC Holdings, Dabur India, Herbalife, and others produce sexual health supplements in capsule form. The ease of swallowing capsules contributes to their growing consumption in the market.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

APAC & Europe will be Huge Markets to Invest in!

APAC is a fast-growing region compared to other regions due to a large population that uses sexual health supplements. APAC countries consistently focus on the nutritional status of the people. Government initiatives for nutritional status for health and wellness drive significant awareness among people, accelerating the market growth of nutritional products, including sexual health supplements. The increased demand for sexual health and wellness products in China and India shows dominance and is expected to anticipate significant market growth.

China suffers through an addressable declined fertility rate that leads to the need for access to fertility care. Moreover, industrial factors are manufactured and available, such as raw materials required to develop and manufacture fertility supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients. Thus, several fertility supplement manufacturing companies are present in the region. Furthermore, the significant patient population with reproductive disorders creates awareness and drives the demand for sexual health supplements.

Europe is the major market for sexual health supplements globally. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia are the major revenue contributors to the Europe sexual health supplement market. Approximately 25 million people in Europe were affected by infertility problems in 2021. Fertility Europe organized fertility awareness projects in Europe that significantly improved the awareness status of infertility-causing factors. Moreover, the increasing government support and educational programs push the significant demand for reproductive health-related treatments that accelerate the market growth. Under the Fertility Awareness Programs, the teenage population witnesses increased awareness, which can increase the demand for fertility healthcare solutions in the future.

Key Company Profiles

Coast Science

LENUS Pharma GesmbH

Vitabiotics

Exeltis USA

Fairhaven Health

Dabur India Ltd.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Bayer Ag

Beli

CiDi – Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging

Carlson Labs

DCMG Laboratories

Elan Healthcare

Eu Natural

FullWell

Hera

iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.

Laboratories Fertypharm S.L.

Life Extension

Nutra Business

Nua Fertility

Ocean Healthcare

Orthomol

Puritan's Pride

TTK

Thorne

Aytu Consumer Health Inc.

GNC Holdings, LLC

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Man Matters

Market Segmentation

Gender

Men

Women

Formulation

Capsules

Tablets

Softgel

Liquid

Powder

Distribution Channel

Offline Store

Online Store

Product

Natural

Synthetic & Blend

Geography

Europe

Italy



Spain



Germany



The U.K.



France



Russia

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Thailand

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

