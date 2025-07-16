Sevio Fuels WhatToMine's Explosive 178% Revenue Growth

Unlocking Untapped Potential: A Game-Changing Partnership

DUBLIN, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevio, the go-to ad operations and yield optimization platform, helped WhatToMine, a leading resource in the crypto-mining space, achieve an outstanding 178% increase in ad revenue.

By streamlining ad management, unlocking access to premium ad networks, and handling direct sales end-to-end, Sevio transformed WhatToMine's monetization strategy from the ground up.

Sevio.com is helping websites improve their revenue and get the most from their ad inventory.

This success proves one thing: with expert support, automated operations, and access to premium demand sources, digital platforms can break through operational barriers, unlock new revenue streams, and scale efficiently in today's competitive landscape.

How Sevio Accelerated WhatToMine's Growth

WhatToMine sought a solution to streamline its ad operations and maximize its monetization potential. Sevio delivered a comprehensive, hands-on strategy designed for maximum efficiency and yield.

Sevio's team took over every aspect of WhatToMine's advertising, transforming a once complex process into a seamless operation. This involved:

Optimizing key ad placements to ensure maximum visibility and performance.

to ensure maximum visibility and performance. Launching high-impact, premium formats , such as the "Sponsored Vendors List," which quickly became a significant revenue driver.

, such as the which quickly became a significant revenue driver. Completely offloading the sales process , including all pricing, negotiations, and invoicing.

, including all pricing, negotiations, and invoicing. Expanding demand sources by connecting WhatToMine with a broader array of bidders in the crypto space and beyond.

This tailored approach brought revenue growth, significant operational efficiency, and cost savings.

Unpacking the Numbers

The partnership between WhatToMine and Sevio highlights how strategic ad management and expert sales representatives can lead to remarkable growth and efficiency.

Key Outcomes:

178% Growth in Ad Revenue : A significant leap in monetization.

: A significant leap in monetization. 3 High-Impact Ad Placements Added : Diversifying and optimizing ad inventory.

: Diversifying and optimizing ad inventory. 100% Offload of the Sales Process: Streamlining operations and significantly reducing WhatToMine's workload.

Arthur, Founder of WhatToMine.com, shared: "Sevio has a professional team that works tirelessly to ensure consistent sales and the best possible coverage of displayed banners."

About WhatToMine

WhatToMine.com is one of the most trusted platforms in the crypto-mining space. It helps miners figure out which coins are the most profitable to mine. The platform uses real-time data, hardware specs, and mining algorithms to deliver accurate results.

About Sevio

With over 10 years of experience in digital advertising, Sevio helps websites grow their revenue through smart ad technology, performance-driven strategies, and expert sales support.

Publishers get access to powerful tools like Sevio's Ad Manager (SSP), high-quality demand sources, and dedicated sales representatives who manage deals from start to finish.

Sevio's Marketplace also directly connects publishers and advertisers, offering custom ad formats, smooth campaign delivery, and clear performance insights.

Read the case study to see how Sevio transformed WhatToMine's monetization model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727631/sevio_x_whattomine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727630/Sevio_Logo.jpg