Seventy Ninth Group marks move into luxury holiday space with launch of fixed income bond

SOUTHPORT, England, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy Ninth Luxury Living, part of the Webster family portfolio, which includes the Seventy Ninth Group, has announced the launch of 'Seventy Ninth Luxury Living Five' (LL5), a fixed income real estate bond focused on the acquisition, management, and development of holiday park assets across the United Kingdom. The first raise for this was launched at the firm's recent investor event in Singapore, which took place on the 7th September.

The launch marks a move into the luxury holiday space for Seventy Ninth Group and a milestone in the diversification of its portfolio. Following two years of economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent market turbulence, the staycation industry has seen significant disruption to its business model; providing the company with a prime opportunity to enter the market.

As a result, as part of their ongoing strategy to leverage the long-term shifts in consumer demands within real estate and investment, Seventy Ninth Luxury Living has agreed the purchase of three UK holiday parks from a renowned park operator.

Already operating successfully, Seventy Ninth Luxury Living has recognised potential to develop an additional 390 lodges and expand on-site services across the three locations, to meet an evolving customer base seeking higher quality product. A key Seventy Ninth Group strategy is to provide investors with a 'hands off' fixed income investment in the staycation sector.

According to Savills' Aspects of Leisure Spring/Summer 2022 report[1], park owners are reporting above average occupancy levels and demand for the purchase of new units. It also talks about a shift in customer base with holiday parks now appealing to higher socio-economic groups than previously, driving demand for 'luxury lodges'. The report goes on to say, 'This improved perception of holiday parks is perhaps one of the contributing factors bringing new investors to the marketplace and assisting with the strongest market conditions the sector has ever encountered.'

Jake Webster, Managing Director at the Seventy Ninth Group, comments,

"Investor sentiment is extremely strong for this opportunity. We've seen evidence of this from our existing investor base with over two million pounds of reservations raised in the run up to the launch.

"Our track record as a business spans real estate in residential and commercial markets so this is a new sector within real estate for us. However, these holiday park assets align perfectly with our business model and ethos. We see the luxury holiday space as an attractive option for our investors as part of a mixed asset portfolio."

Seventy Ninth Luxury Living (a subsidiary of the Seventy Ninth Group) is a family-owned and managed property investment company, based in the United Kingdom, with thousands of residential and commercial properties delivered collectively over a period of thirty years.

Founded by David Webster, previously the UK's largest private landlord, Seventy Ninth Luxury Living holds an advantageous position in the UK property sector, specialising in the purchase and redevelopment of distressed assets during times of economic uncertainty.

Over the past two years, the Webster family (owners of the Seventy Ninth Group) has identified a high yielding, mixed portfolio business model that outperforms many other Real Estate assets throughout the UK & Europe.

David Webster, Chairman of the Seventy Ninth Group, says,

"With the aftershock of the COVID-19 Pandemic still affecting consumer travel confidence, and the recent cost of living crisis driven by rising inflation and energy prices – we've identified lucrative opportunities in the UK staycation sector and we now invite investors from across the globe to participate in this exciting project alongside the Seventy Ninth Group."

For further information, visit www.the79thGroup.co.uk

[1] https://www.savills.co.uk/pdf/aspects-of-leisure-spring-summer-2022-final-2.pdf

SOURCE The Seventy Ninth Group