Setting a New Safety Benchmark for the Industry: Sungrow Achieves Success in the World's Largest BESS Fire Test

HEFEI, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2024, Sungrow took the bold step of deliberately combusting the 10MWh of its PowerTitan 1.0 liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS), becoming the first company globally to conduct a large-scale burn test on an energy storage system. Recently, the company invested approximately 4.23 million USD[1] to perform the world's largest and longest burn test on 20MWh of its PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled BESS.

Image: Four fully charged Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 BESS (5MWh each), each at 100% SOC (state of charge), were arranged in back-to-back (15 cm), side-by-side (150 cm), and face-to-face (350 cm) configurations, with all fire suppression systems disabled.

These two burn tests conducted within six months underscore Sungrow's commitment to technological innovation, its relentless pursuit of product quality, and its unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety of both personnel and assets at energy storage plants. Meanwhile, the test represents Sungrow's steadfast commitment to upholding the safety baseline for the energy storage industry.

The 20MWh burn test replicated a real-world power plant fire scenario, completed under the oversight of DNV (Det Norske Veritas) experts and over 100 clients, and delivered results exceeding expectations. The results were clear: there was no fire propagation during the thermal runaway incident. In contrast to conventional industry burn tests, this test was a significant upgrade in terms of combustion duration, testing conditions, and safety standards, establishing a new benchmark for safety through rigorous and extreme testing.

Challenge 1:

Withstanding Over 25 Hours of Combustion, Proving Superior System Protection Capability

Unlike common industry-standard combustion tests within 4 to 8 hours, this challenging test was designed to sustain for 3 to 6 times longer. After continuous burning within 25 hours and 43 minutes, the container structure of the thermal runaway unit remained intact, and the system could still be safely hoisted for removal. Importantly, the fire did not spread beyond the unit, demonstrating the PowerTitan 2.0's advanced explosion venting, flame retardancy, and impact resistance capabilities.

Challenge 2:

Enduring Temperatures High Enough to Melt Steel, Verifying Thermal Runaway Containment

To simulate extreme operating conditions, four fully-charged energy storage units were arrayed nearby -- containers A and B were only 15 cm apart, which is the absolute minimum distance permitted in the industry (most power plant containers are spaced 3 meters apart). Despite the flames from container A reaching 1,385°C -- temperatures high enough to melt steel -- the fire did not spread to the neighboring container B, which maintained a safe temperature of 40°C. This result validates the PowerTitan 2.0's superior fire insulation ability, even when the units are placed in extremely close quarters.

Challenge 3:

Testing Fire Resistance and Flame Retardancy Without Firefighting Protection

In this phase of the test, all firefighting systems for the BESS containers were intentionally shut off, leaving the units unprotected and significantly increasing the safety risks. Despite this, the PowerTitan 2.0 performed admirably, with all four storage container doors remaining intact and not burned through. The fire was effectively contained within the container, and the damage was limited. This demonstrated the BESS's ability to autonomously respond to extreme fire situations, highlighting the robust passive fire protection design that minimizes risk.

Safety is the cornerstone of the energy storage industry. Sungrow's two consecutive, high-investment, extremely large-scale burn tests on the PowerTitan series reflect the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding personnel, assets, and operations at power plants, as well as its dedication to reinforcing the safety standards for the entire industry. The success of this rigorous and high-standard combustion test sets a new benchmark for safety in the energy storage sector, providing valuable real-world evidence for future safety protocols.

[1] 30 million CNY (approximately 4.23 million USD at an exchange rate of 7.1 CNY to 1 USD).

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

