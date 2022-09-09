Setting a new benchmark for SUVs, Chery TIGGO "Gemini" brings outstanding technological experience

ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the best-selling products of the Chery TIGGO family in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO have always been committed to bringing excellent technological experience to users around the world in each iteration of product upgrades.

TIGGO 8 PRO is a large 7-seat luxury business mid-size SUV for urban upstarts who have a successful career and pay attention to the quality of life. The design of TIGGO 8 PRO shows a more mature and calm personality, which not only meets the needs of high-end business vehicles, but also brings ubiquitous warmth to the whole family in the 5+2 super luxurious space.

In terms of technology configuration, Tiggo8 pro is equipped with fast wireless charging of mobile phones, inductive intelligent anti-pinch memory electric tailgate, automatic folding of exterior mirrors + electric heating and anti-fog, etc. The 360°panoramic ultra-clear reversing image allows users to stay away from parking difficulties and enjoy a more leisurely driving experience. What attracted the attention of the whole industry is that TIGGO 8 PRO is equipped with an ADAS system that integrates more than ten functions, leading its competitors at the same level with L2.5 intelligent assisted driving level, such as ACC, AEB, LKA, TJA and others.

In terms of safe configuration, the Tiggo 8 pro is equipped with Bosch's latest generation ESP9.3 body electronic stability system as standard. At the same time, functions such as HDC steep slope descent, EPB electronic parking and AUTOHOLD automatic parking system will also appear on the car.

TIGGO 7 PRO is positioned at the urban elite class. It is an urban light luxury SUV with both technological configuration and stylish appearance. No matter the front face consisting of a diamond front grille, lattice matrix LED headlights, or a technological cockpit with a three-screen interconnected super touch experience, TIGGO 7 PRO shows the cutting-edge technology brought fashion charm. The same technological configuration as Tiggo 8 pro gives the car a cross-level experience.

TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO have won the favor of a lot of users with new benchmarks and more advanced smart technology configurations. TIGGO "Gemini" also relies on these hard-core strengths to provide users with a new technological experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895440/image_5011064_33755656.jpg

SOURCE Chery