Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market Size to Worth USD 5,513.6 Mn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market size is calculated at USD 3,603.0 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 5,513.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to Coherent Market Insights. Growing trend of 4K streaming services and need for powerful decoding capabilities among STBs is anticipated to boost the demand for STB chipsets during the forecast period. The STB chipsets allow integration of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice control and apps which enables access to internet content, OTT platforms and smart home devices, thus fueling their adoption across residential as well as commercial sectors.

Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3,603.0 million Estimated Value by 2030 $5,513.6 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Node Size, By Application, By Content Quality, By Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Integration of 5G and Wi-Fi Connectivity in Set Top Boxes • Improvement in Content Technology such as 4K, High Definition, and Others Restraints & Challenges • High Volatility in Raw Material Prices • Increasing Use of Streaming Video Services

Market Dynamics:

The Set Top Box (STB) Chipset market is primarily driven by growing digitalization of cable TV services and rising adoption of HD channels. Digitalization allows consumers access to value added services such as video-on-demand and ability to pause live TV. Additionally, digitalization helps cable operators in reducing operational costs through improved bandwidth management and targeted advertising. Furthermore, rising demand for HD content due to increasing disposable income of consumers globally is another factor fueling the market growth. For instance, cable TV operators in countries such as U.S., India, China are offering bundled services with high-speed internet along with HD and Ultra-HD subscription packages to attract more customers.

Market Trends:

There is growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) streaming devices with the proliferation of smart TVs and streaming applications. OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV etc are integrated with STB chipsets to enable streaming of online content. Moreover, rising penetration of smart homes is augmenting the need for integrated home networking solutions including Wi-Fi enabled STBs. This is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for STB chipset manufacturers during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing subscription of multi-dwelling unit complexes for centralized antenna systems from cable operators in countries like India and China will boost the STB chipset demand.

Market Opportunities:

The STB chipset market is segmented by node size into 22nm, 28nm, 40nm, 65nm, and 90nm. The 28nm node size segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to its high processing power and low power consumption. The 28nm technology offers increased functionality and performance with better power efficiency compared to larger node sizes.

The STB chipset market is further segmented by application into satellite STB, cable STB, IPTV STB, and others. The IPTV STB segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to rising adoption of IPTV services globally. IPTV allows television services to be delivered using the infrastructure of Internet Protocol (IP) over a broadband connection which has led more consumers to opt for this application.

Key Market Takeaways

The global STB chipset market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising demand for highly efficient and multi-functional chipsets.

On the basis of node size, the 28nm segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to its high processing power and low power consumption.

On the basis of application, the IPTV STB segment is expected to hold the largest share due to rising adoption of IPTV services globally.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the STB chipset market due to presence of major players and early adoption of technologically advanced products in the region.

The key players operating in the STB chipset market include Amlogic, Inc., ALi Corporation, Marvell, Zhuhai Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd., and Broadcom Inc. These players are adopting strategies like new product launches, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

In conclusion, the rising demand for multi-functional and high efficiency chipsets from key regions globally is expected to drive the STB chipset market during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Node Size:

22 nm

28 nm

40 nm

65 nm

90 nm

By Application:

Satellite STB

Cable STB

IPTV STB

Others

By Content Quality:

Standard Definition

High Definition

4K and Above

By Type:

Front-end Chips

SoC Chipsets

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

