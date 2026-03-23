Set Course with Peter Gilmore on Booking.com's Seafood Sail

Booking.com and Peter Gilmore embark on The Seafood Sail - a two–night bookable yacht and experience with Sydney Fish Market

SYDNEY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com is inviting travellers to trade crowds for calm seas with the Booking.com Seafood Sail . The exclusive two-night stay gives bookers VIP access to the bustling new Sydney Fish Market, to then enjoy a seafood feast aboard a classic yacht on Sydney Harbour, led by Australian culinary icon Peter Gilmore.

Booking.com's Taste of Home Report * highlights how culinary travel is shaping the way Aussies stay in homes and alternative accommodations. One emerging trend, dubbed 'Trolley Tourism', sees travellers seeking out food markets and cult-favourite supermarkets to shop like locals while travelling. In fact, 88% of Aussie travellers say they do this, with 1 in 4 Aussie travellers (28%) also favouring seafood as the first thing they want to eat when staying in holiday homes or unique accommodations.

Bringing these trends to life in one of Australia's most iconic destinations, The Booking.com Seafood Sail begins with a private, behind-the-scenes visit to the new Sydney Fish Market. Guided by Peter, guests select the morning's catch and learn about this new tourism icon.

From market to menu, the experience then moves onto the water aboard their own private houseboat - the classic 72-foot yacht Sir Thomas Sopwith. Once on board, Peter will lead a refined cooking session celebrating thoughtful fin–to–tail techniques, before serving a five–course lunch on deck against the backdrop of Sydney's sweeping harbour skyline.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea, Booking.com, said:

"Unique stays and the food we eat are critical to how we experience and savour what the world has to offer. Our Booking.com Taste of Home research reveals the rise of 'Trolley Tourism', as travellers are increasingly seeking authentic foodie experiences when booking homes, apartments and other alternative accommodations. Local markets, particularly the new Sydney Fish Market, aren't just a stop on the itinerary anymore; they're becoming the destination.