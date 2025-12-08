Servier's Voranigo® (vorasidenib) Receives Prix Galien Awards Across Multiple Regions

Voranigo® has been awarded the Prix Galien USA, the Prix Galien Poland and the Prix Galien Bridges Awards for Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases.

These awards across several geographies recognize the progress represented by Voranigo® for patients living with glioma.

SURESNES, France, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, today announced that Voranigo® (vorasidenib) has been awarded the inaugural 2025 Prix Galien Bridges Award for Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases, during a ceremony held in Stockholm. The Prix Galien Bridges Award recognize outstanding life science innovation across the Nordic countries and their growing bridges with biopharmaceutical communities in key European and Middle Eastern countries, including Austria, Israel, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Servier recently announced that Voranigo® also won the Prix Galien USA Award in the Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases category, as well as the Prix Galien Poland Award.

The Prix Galien Award recognizes breakthrough products and outstanding research teams across the pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech, and digital health fields.

"We are truly honored to receive these prestigious distinctions in several countries. It recognizes the scientific progress that Voranigo® can bring to patients living with glioma across the world", said Arnaud Lallouette, Executive Vice-President, Global Medical & Patient Affairs. "It rewards Servier's commitment to innovation and to patients as we continue to advance precision oncology for all who stand to benefit."

Voranigo® has been granted marketing authorization for the treatment of predominantly non-enhancing Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) R132 or isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) R172 mutation in adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40 kg who only had surgical intervention and who are not in immediate need of radiotherapy or chemotherapy. in the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Brazil, the United Kingdom, in Japan and Europe (27 countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

Press Contact

presse@servier.com

About Servier

Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company. To find out more please visit the Group website: servier.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram

References

Mellinghoff, I. K., van den Bent, M. J., Blumenthal, D. T., Touat, M., Peters, K. B., Clarke, J., Mendez, J., Yust-Katz, S., Welsh, L., Mason, W. P., Ducray, F., Umemura, Y., Nabors, B., Holdhoff, M., Hottinger, A. F., Arakawa, Y., Sepulveda, J. M., Wick, W., Soffietti, R., … Cloughesy, T. F. (2023). Vorasidenib in idh1- or IDH2-mutant low-grade glioma. New England Journal of Medicine, 389(7), 589–601. https://doi.org/10.1056/nejmoa2304194 Louis DN, Perry A, Wesseling P, Brat DJ, Cree IA, Figarella-Branger D, Hawkins C, Ng HK, Pfister SM, Reifenberger G, Soffietti R, von Deimling A, Ellison DW. The 2021 WHO Classification of Tumors of the Central Nervous System: a summary. Neuro Oncol. 2021 Aug 2;23(8):1231-1251. doi: 10.1093/neuonc/noab106. PMID: 34185076; PMCID: PMC8328013.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766991/5496713/Servier_Logo.jpg