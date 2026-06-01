Acquisition supports Servier's strategic ambition in rare neurology for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Transaction includes sevasemten, a late-stage investigational treatment for Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies.

Transaction represents total value of up to $2.65 billion.

SURESNES, France, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the muscular dystrophy business of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious muscle disorders, for up to $2.65 billion, including upfront payment of $1.55 billion as well as up to $1.1 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The transaction has been approved by both companies' respective governance bodies. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

View PDF Servier to Acquire Edgewise Therapeutics’ Muscular Dystrophy Business

This acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business includes its associated capabilities as well as sevasemten, an investigational orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to preserve and protect unstable muscle against contraction-induced damage in individuals living with rare muscular dystrophy. Sevasemten is currently investigated in a pivotal cohort in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), and in phase 2 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This drug candidate has the potential to position Servier as a global player with strong capabilities and a pipeline in neuromuscular disorders.

Becker muscular dystrophy is a rare, X-linked genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle loss, with currently no approved treatment for patients. The loss of muscle function is irreversible and impacts patients' abilities to perform everyday activities like walking. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a more severe, recessive X-linked genetic, degenerative muscle disorder beginning at birth that causes patients to lose their walking ability by their early teens. It is the most common type of muscular dystrophy with a median life expectancy of around 30 years.

"The acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business is a key step forward to achieve our Servier 2030 ambition in neurology with a team of talented experts and a promising asset in muscular dystrophies", said Olivier Laureau, President of Servier. "This acquisition aims to provide targeted therapies to patients with rare neuromuscular disorders. Developing treatments for young and adult patients, with highly debilitating rare conditions and limited to no options today, is at the heart of our mission."

"We believe Servier is well positioned to advance sevasemten and the muscular dystrophy program given its commitment to patients, growing focus in neurology, and global development capabilities," said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics. "This transaction is designed to place the program in the hands of an organization with the experience and infrastructure to support its continued development for people living with Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies."

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Contacts

Servier Group

Laura Visserias

laura.visserias.part@servier.com

Servier Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Kenneth Dicienzo

Kenneth.dicienzo@servier.com