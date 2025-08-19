Service Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The service robotics market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to high demand for robotic automation across verticals such as healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality in the long run.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Service Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 36.83 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 132.01 Billion by the end of 2032. Growing investments in robotics technology R&D and growing emphasis on automation across domestic and commercial sectors are driving the sales of service robotics.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/service-robotics-market

Service Robotics Market Dynamics:

Surge in demand for automation across domestic, healthcare, logistics, and hospitality sectors is boosting service robotics adoption. Service robots enhance efficiency, reduce human error, and address labor shortages, especially in aging populations. In households, vacuuming, lawn-mowing, and assistive robots are gaining popularity, while hospitals deploy robots for disinfection, medication delivery, and elderly care.

Rapid progress in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and sensor technologies is revolutionizing service robotics. Modern robots can understand, learn, and adapt to dynamic environments, enabling more complex tasks such as human interaction, object recognition, and autonomous navigation. These technological innovations are expanding the functional range of service robots and driving adoption in sectors requiring precision, adaptability, and real-time responsiveness.

Recent Developments in Service Robotics Market

In July 2024 , a new AI-powered service robot for the healthcare and hospitality industries was launched by LG Business Solutions USA . LDLIM31 autonomous robot is an addition to LG's CLOIi ServeBot product line. The robot features AI-powered navigation to provide delivery services in the aforementioned industry verticals.

, a new AI-powered service robot for the healthcare and hospitality industries was launched by LG Business Solutions . LDLIM31 autonomous robot is an addition to LG's CLOIi ServeBot product line. The robot features AI-powered navigation to provide delivery services in the aforementioned industry verticals. In April 2024 , Pudu Robots, a renowned name in the global service robotics business announced the launch of BellaBot Pro, a new service robot. The new smart service robot leverages artificial intelligence to deliver a personalized dining experience to customers.

, Pudu Robots, a renowned name in the global service robotics business announced the launch of BellaBot Pro, a new service robot. The new smart service robot leverages artificial intelligence to deliver a personalized dining experience to customers. In April 2024 , Proven Robotics, a company focused on robotic technology innovation, launched a new AI-service robot. OrionStar Mini is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SOC chip and is designed to create interactive and engaging experiences for customers.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/service-robotics-market

Major Challenges in Service Robotics Industry

High cost of purchasing, integrating, and maintaining service robots remains a major issue for all types of end users. Advanced robots often require specialized components, software customization, and technical expertise for installation and operation. Additionally, ongoing maintenance, software updates, and repairs further increase total cost of ownership. The lack of clear ROI, particularly in emerging economies, limits broader market penetration despite the long-term benefits of automation.

The absence of universal standards for hardware, software, and communication protocols presents a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of service robotics. Different manufacturers often use proprietary systems, making integration with existing infrastructure or third-party platforms complex and costly. This fragmentation leads to compatibility issues and slows the development of scalable, multi-vendor robotic ecosystems.

View Full Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/service-robotics-market

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations and partnerships are also crucial strategies that will help service robotics companies fast-track product development. Integration of artificial intelligence is slated to bolster the demand for autonomous service robots in the long run.

The major players in the service robotics industry include,

iRobot Corporation ( USA )

) SoftBank Robotics ( Japan )

) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( USA )

) DJI ( China )

) Boston Dynamics ( USA )

) Neato Robotics ( USA )

) Ecovacs Robotics ( China )

) Locus Robotics ( USA )

) Starship Technologies ( Estonia )

) UBTECH Robotics ( China )

Service Robotics Market Segmentation:

Global service robotics market is segmented by component, type, mobility, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on type, the market is segmented into professional robot and personal robots. Based on mobility, the market is segmented into mobile robots and fixed robots. Based on technology, the market is segmented into artificial intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), computer vision, voice and gesture recognition, and autonomous navigation. Based on application, the market is segmented into healthcare, logistics and warehousing, security and surveillance, education and training, and others.

By component , the hardware segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024 as the use of advanced hardware components determines the functionality of robots.

, the hardware segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024 as the use of advanced hardware components determines the functionality of robots. By technology , the artificial intelligence segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024, this can be linked to rapid advancements in AI technology and growing popualrity of autonomous robots.

, the artificial intelligence segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024, this can be linked to rapid advancements in AI technology and growing popualrity of autonomous robots. By mobility , the mobile robots segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024 owing to their enhanced operational flexibility allowing for better efficiency without human intervention.

, the mobile robots segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024 owing to their enhanced operational flexibility allowing for better efficiency without human intervention. By type , the professional robot segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024, which can be linked to high adoption of robotics in commercial and industrial sectors.

, the professional robot segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024, which can be linked to high adoption of robotics in commercial and industrial sectors. By application, the healthcare segment dominated the global service robotics market in 2024 owing to rising emphasis on improving patient outcomes and reducing errors.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/service-robotics-market

Regional Insights

Quick adoption of automation and robust spending on robotic technology R&D are helping North America spearhead the demand for service robotics. Robust venture capital support for robotics companies and early adoption of advanced technologies are also cementing the dominance of this region.

Europe is emerging as the fastest growing market for service robotics providers. High emphasis on industrial automation and availability of European Union funding programs for AI and robotics research are helping create new business scope. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain the key markets in Europe.

Robust investments in robotics R&D and quick adoption of robotic technologies in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea make Asia Pacific a highly attractive market. Availability of robust electronics and semiconductor industries coupled with government support for robotics innovation are also helping drive sales of service robotics in this region.

In the LAMEA region, the service robotics market is driven by growing awareness regarding benefits of robotics technology adoption and emphasis on productivity improvement. Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be the most opportune countries for service robotics providers in this region

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Related Topics:

Medical Robots Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-robots-market

Mobile Robots Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/mobile-robots-market

IT Services Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/it-services-market

Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/agricultural-robots-market

Robotaxi Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/robotaxi-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg