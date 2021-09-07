Service Express Acquires The ICC Group, Expanding Data Center Service Offerings in the U.K.

This decision deal aligns with Service Express' larger strategy to provide the best experience for data center professionals worldwide. The company earns high ratings from its customers with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91.

Service Express' acquisition of The ICC Group today, and of Blue Chip earlier this year, bolsters its U.K. service offerings and provides customers with additional resources to control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy.

"The ICC Group has an outstanding reputation in the U.K. and will help Service Express continue to establish our position as the global leader and trusted partner in data centers around the world," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO at Service Express. "Our Purpose is to provide the best experience for our customers, partners and employees, and The ICC Group shares in that commitment. Together, we'll continue building the best-in-class experience for our customers, driven by the very best people!"

The ICC Group provides data center maintenance and additional managed services to its customers. The company delivers customer-first solutions tailored to unique business needs with the help of its technical team across the U.K.

"ICC has been in business since 1998, and in that time, we have continually evolved and listened not only to our customers but our team," said Leon Wheeler, CEO at The ICC Group. "Our culture was built on the foundation of ensuring our customers receive industry-leading service and expertise."

"By joining forces and becoming part of the Service Express team, I am proud and confident that the future will remain bright for all of our team and customers, and this will provide even more depth and opportunities for all involved," said Wheeler.

Ron Alvesteffer will continue to serve as the President and CEO of Service Express. Service Express is a portfolio company of Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest"), a New York-based private equity firm. Agile Equity and Orbis partners served as the financial advisor to The ICC Group.

About Service Express

As the leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, software support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

About The ICC Group

The ICC Group was founded in 1998, by CEO Leon Wheeler, to provide global IT services and solutions to the SME, enterprise and public sector markets, with a focus on customer service excellence. ICC is an industry leading independent, U.K. based company, employing a strong motivated team, offering extensive multi-vendor expertise in hardware maintenance and a world class managed services provider.

ICC's bespoke, end-to-end lifecycle of IT solutions and customer focused services are tailored to specific business requirements, supported by a 24/7 U.K. based technical team with nationwide coverage and distribution centres across the U.K.

