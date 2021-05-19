Serverfarm Launches The Future of Data Centers Podcast With Sustainability-Focused Series

Hosted and moderated by Joel Makower , Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of GreenBiz, this inaugural three-episode mini-series uncovers the most pressing sustainability topics. The series also includes insight from London-based tech journalist Ambrose McNevin , as well as Serverfarm's SVP of Sales and Marketing, Arun Shenoy , and VP of Construction, Sam Brown . The mini-series consists of off-the-cuff discussions, sustainability predictions, global news highlights, and an in-depth mission into the hottest sustainability topics, including:

New Construction vs. Modernization

Lights-Out Data Centers

Carbon Footprint: Embodied and Operational

The Future of Data Centers podcast aligns with Serverfarm's sustainability mission and core solutions and services. Serverfarm acquires and modernizes facilities, applying its Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution powered by InCommand to manage enterprise workloads in an automated, highly efficient manner. Additionally, the podcast correlates with Serverfarm's parent company's recent rebrand from Server Farm Realty, LLC to Serverfarm, LLC. This future-forward change is a direct reflection of the company's tremendous 24+ years of growth. Moreover, it encompasses the Serverfarm journey from its beginnings as a commercial real estate brokerage and management firm to where it stands today as a leading technology and data center services company servicing Fortune 500 companies. With over 700 locations under management across more than 40 countries and growing rapidly, Serverfarm is heading into the future well prepared.

A new mini-series will launch each quarter into 2022, covering DMaaS, digital transformation and edge. A leading industry influencer will host and moderate each series, including:

Philbert Shih , Managing Director, Structure Research

João Marques Lima , Industry Journalist

Ron Vokoun , Data Center Construction Specialist and Celebrated Thought Leader

"The Future of Data Centers provides IT leaders with a close look into where the industry is heading through real conversations about the most critical issues enterprises are facing," said Arun Shenoy, SVP Sales and Marketing, Serverfarm. "As data architectures and strategies continue to evolve at record pace, we created this podcast as a way to connect with other professionals and share various viewpoints on the most important topics as we pave the path ahead."

The Future of Data Centers podcast is available on popular podcast platforms and at Serverfarmllc.com/podcast . Followers and customers of Serverfarm will gain early access to video episodes and exclusive content via podcast email update subscriptions . The podcast is being produced in partnership with JSA .

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

