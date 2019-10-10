ServerFarm Acquires 5NINES Global Holdings

5NINES, the World's Leading 'Enterprise to Public' Data Centre Transformation Operator, Will Strengthen ServerFarm's Growing Global Business

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerFarm, the innovative data centre developer and operator, has completed the acquisition of 5NINES Global Holdings and will integrate the organisation's employees, customers, subsidiaries, operations and assets into ServerFarm's global business. This development expands ServerFarm's network to several new locations around Europe and the U.S., while boosting the company's ability to deliver highly effective digital transformations for global enterprises.

Since 2016, UK-headquartered 5NINES Global Holdings has developed unique data centre platforms delivering colocation and managed data centre services. Acquiring data centres owned by global enterprises has delivered back to customers an asset-light, consumption-based service, reducing operating costs and releasing previously stranded spare capacity to the market. 5NINES Global Holdings' rapid success has grown to include operational subsidiaries in the U.S., Finland, the Netherlands and the UK, all of which become part of ServerFarm Global's operations, adopting the ServerFarm brand and operating model.

"We are delighted to have acquired one of the world's most innovative data centre operators," said Avner Papouchado, ServerFarm's CEO. "This acquisition not only extends our global data centre footprint, but also provides a platform to help more customers by repeating a well-proven model. We built ServerFarm because we recognised that global enterprise customers are looking to be released from owning and operating cost- and capital-intensive data centre and IT infrastructure and move to more cloud-like as a service, flexible model. This acquisition positions ServerFarm to help more customers around the world realize this objective, and our significant portfolio and services combined with 5NINES' innovation will define how enterprise data centre owners deliver digital strategies for years to come."

The founders of 5NINES Global Holdings and ServerFarm have also entered into an agreement to jointly accelerate the 5NINES "Enterprise to Public" (E²P) data centre solution. For global clients who are looking to remove their existing data centre assets and operations from their internal portfolio and convert to a pure service model, E²P offers a quick, reliable and flexible solution.

"It's a great pleasure to see that our vision for Enterprise to Public (E²P) data centres, underpinned by proven customer contracts, has been recognised by ServerFarm as being a game changer," said 5NINES Chairman Justin Gilbert. "We are looking forward to working with the team at ServerFarm to help more customers take advantage of the incredible opportunities to transform their business."

ServerFarm worked closely with NIBC Bank to complete this transaction. "NIBC are excited to be partnering with ServerFarm, a highly respected and innovative data centre player," said Jan Willem van Roggen, Managing Director at NIBC Bank. "We look forward to working closely with ServerFarm's management team and supporting their strategic growth objectives."

