Serum Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 2.79 billion with Growing CAGR of 10% by 2030, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Industry Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the serum market which is USD 1.3 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Serum is a fluid and solute component of blood that does not contribute to clotting. It can be defined as blood plasma devoid of clotting factors or blood devoid of all cells and clotting factors. Serum contains all proteins that are not involved in blood clotting, as well as all electrolytes, antibodies, antigens, hormones, and any exogenous substances (for instance, drugs or microorganisms). No white blood cells (leukocytes), red blood cells (erythrocytes), platelets, or clotting factors are in serum.

Opportunities

Increase in demand for organic and natural skincare serums

Since the last few years, the cosmetics and personal care industry has seen rapid shift toward organic and natural products. The rise in health consciousness and customer concern about environmental sustainability has fuelled demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Organic, naturally produced, eco-friendly, sustainable, and vegan skincare products are now part of many people's skincare routines. To reflect sustainability, brands promote their products with terms like "eco-friendly packaging, environmentally friendly source, and zero waste." As a result, organic products have become a hot topic in the beauty industry, with brands promoting products with claims like "clear beauty," "water-free beauty," and "recyclable beauty." These are the certain factors which propel the market growth.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)

Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Cytiva (U.S.)

Bio-Techne (U.S.)

Atlas Biologicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Rocky Mountain Biologicals (U.S.)

Takara Bio Inc. ( Japan )

) PAN-Biotech ( Germany )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Moregate Biotech ( Australia )

) BIOWEST SAS ( France )

) Caisson Labs Inc. (U.S.)

Gemini Bio (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In 2021, Unilever announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire the leading digital-led skincare brand Paul's Choice. The company is a forerunner in the development of science-based products and direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Its skincare product brands are sold through a global direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel as well as major retailers in North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific .

that it had signed an agreement to acquire the leading digital-led skincare brand Paul's Choice. The company is a forerunner in the development of science-based products and direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Its skincare product brands are sold through a global direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel as well as major retailers in , , and . In 2021, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced a partnership with delivery platform Uber Eats to deliver customers' favourite cosmetics on the same day they order.

a partnership with delivery platform Uber Eats to deliver customers' favourite cosmetics on the same day they order. In 2022, Amway India launched Artistry Signature Select Personalized Serum, offering customised skincare solutions. Amway direct retailers and online portals sell this product. In addition, Amway India launched virtual training sessions for retailers and sellers.

Key Market Segments Covered in Serum Industry Research

By Type

Bovine Serum

FBS

By Inactivation Technique

Heat Inactivated

Non-Heat Inactivated

By Application

Biological Products

Research

Cell Culture

Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Vaccine Products

Diagnostic Products

By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Academic Research

Serum Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The serum market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, inactivation technique, application, sales channel, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the serum market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the serum market due to the increasing number of biological product research in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the rising number of technological advancement in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Serum Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Serum Market, By Type Global Serum Market, By Inactivation Technique Global Serum Market, By Application Global Serum Market, By Sales Channel Global Serum Market, By End User Global Serum Market, By Region Global Serum Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

