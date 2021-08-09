Sertifi, Inc. and Seccom Global Announce Their Partnership

Sertifi's Newest and First Global Partnership With Seccom Global

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sertifi, an industry leader dedicated to helping companies worldwide finalize business faster by providing electronic Agreements and Authorisation Platforms, and Seccom Global, Australia's leading provider of managed security services, announces their partnership. The partnership will provide a compliant and secure electronic signature, payment, and authorization service to Seccom Global's customers.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every business aspect, Sertifi allows companies to finalize business faster by providing convenient, efficient, and secure eSignature and online payment platforms. In addition, the platforms let companies stay compliant and mitigate fraud. Seccom Global will act as an authorized distributor and reseller of Sertifi's products.

"As a business focused on cybersecurity, we understand the importance of a more efficient and secure way to manage the entire contract process. We investigated numerous solutions for this problem and found Sertifi to be the standout solution. Seccom required a platform to create, send and collect agreements and payments from one secure platform. Sertifi met these requirements and was also intuitive to use," said Michael Demery, Managing Director at Seccom Global.

"We are excited to partner with Seccom Global because of their extensive customer base across numerous industries and their ability to achieve success by opening new offices during a pandemic. This partnership will no doubt propel Sertifi's global presence," added Jo Masters, VP of Channel Partnerships and International Sales for Sertifi.

About Sertifi:

Sertifi offers industry-leading Agreement and Authorization Platforms built for businesses that want to finalize business faster and need a more efficient and secure way to manage the entire contract process. The Agreement Platform provides workflow solutions that enable customers to automate processes to send agreements and collect payments faster through a modern customer experience platform. The Authorization Platform improves workflows by digitally sending and receiving payment authorizations, securing the process, enhancing PCI compliance, and reducing fraud risks while providing a consistent customer experience. Thousands of businesses around the world use Sertifi to recognize revenue faster and increase job efficiency.

About Seccom:

Recognized as an industry leader, Seccom Global has been providing managed security services since 2003. Well respected in the industry, Seccom is a partner of choice for many of Australia's prominent businesses. Their solutions are innovative, highly effective, and always relevant. Seccom's services provide businesses with cost-effective, comprehensive security solutions without the associated complexity.

