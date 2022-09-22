Serge Lupas appointed as CEO of Cyclomedia

Frank Pauli steps down as CEO and joins the supervisory board

ZALTBOMMEL, the Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nine years at the helm Frank Pauli (63) is stepping down as CEO of Cyclomedia . The company has appointed Serge Lupas (55) as its new CEO. He will take over the reins from Frank Pauli per 1 October. Serge Lupas brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he acquired as CEO at information service providers all over the world, such as Kantar Media and Tiscali, and at consultancy firms AlixPartners and McKinsey.

Over the course of Frank Pauli's tenure as CEO, Cyclomedia has become a world leader in the field of accurate 360° street-level environment visualization and data insights. In recent years, the company has acquired a strong competitive position and developed a sustainable business model, which is used to service clients across Europe and North America. With unrivalled technology and strong growth, the company is poised to be a key player in the digital reality field virtualizing the outside world into digital data and insights. Applications that enable this range from smart city / smart government to digital network planning, design and management for infrastructure providers in transportation, utilities and telecom.

New role for Frank Pauli

Frank Pauli will continue to support the organization by joining the supervisory board. "I have spent nine wonderful years at the head of Cyclomedia and the time has now come for someone else to take over. I am therefore pleased to hand over the company's reins to Serge Lupas. I look forward to my new role and hope to be a valuable addition to the board with my knowledge and experience."

His successor Serge Lupas not only has extensive leadership experience, but also a great track record when it comes to developing technology products and services and realizing a business' growth potential. "Cyclomedia is a global leader in the fast-developing ecosystem of digital twins and has the potential to shape this emerging industry and its metaverse applications", says Lupas. "I look very much forward to becoming part of Cyclomedia's success story and helping the company realize its growth ambitions."

Cyclomedia's supervisory board is pleased with Serge Lupas' appointment and believes that with his arrival, the company will accelerate its growth and successfully build out its market and technology leadership position.

About Cyclomedia

As a world leader in the digital visualization of outdoor spaces, Cyclomedia has been providing actionable insights for over thirty years using the most accurate 360° visualizations at street level.

We use AI-controlled analyses to provide insights that are used today to build a better world for tomorrow. We design, develop and operate the world's most advanced mobile mapping systems, which are used to deliver high-definition 3D digital imaging of large-scale physical environments such as densely populated urban areas across Europe and North America. The insights we generate based on the wealth of up-to-date and accurate data we collect every year are utilized by professional users to assist governments and businesses with making urban environments greener, more accessible, smarter and safer.



