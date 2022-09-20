Serena Williams to Keynote Globalization Partners' Second Annual PANGEO Global Employment Conference

The Tennis Icon and Entrepreneur Will Speak with G-P Founder and Executive Chair Nicole Sahin in a Fireside Chat

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners (G-P) , the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced Serena Williams will keynote its flagship PANGEO Conference taking place October 18, 2022.

The world's largest employment conference

PANGEO is the original and largest global employment conference, presenting a world-class selection of speakers, growth experts, founders, and leaders to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the world of global hybrid and remote work. The conference will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences for building efficient and inclusive global remote teams.

Serena Williams has defied human athletic ability and overcome insurmountable odds to win 23 career Grand Slams. Her success on the court has only been eclipsed by her off-court success in business, philanthropy, and fashion, easily making her one of the most recognizable athletic and entrepreneurial icons in the world. She has long used her platform to champion female empowerment and the importance of inclusivity in leadership. In March of 2022, she launched Serena Ventures , a venture capital fund with a current value of $111 million and a portfolio of over 60 companies with a focus on diverse leadership. Williams fashion brand S BY SERENA, celebrates body positivity with partnerships that include Nike, Lincoln, Cash App, Just Egg, Gatorade, Michelob Ultra, Audemars Piguet, and Gucci.

Williams will engage in a fireside chat with Globalization Partners' Founder and Executive Chair Nicole Sahin at 2:00 p.m. EST on October 18. Sahin founded Globalization Partners with the mission to break down barriers to global business and in doing so, to enable employment opportunities for everyone, everywhere. She has long championed the importance of creating inclusive globally minded teams and leadership.

"Serena Williams has opened doors, not only for female athletes to thrive and win on a global scale, but for entrepreneurs everywhere," said Nicole Sahin, Founder and Executive Chair, Globalization Partners. "By using her considerable platform to promote equity for all and creating inclusive leadership roles, she has done so much already to make an impact, and I'm looking forward to our conversation about the achievements made and what is next to continue to unlock opportunities for everyone, everywhere."

PANGEO will take place in three regions over the course of October 18. Williams will keynote the North American portion of the event, for a full list of speakers see here. Please follow us on social media Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook for exciting speaker announcements and updates.

Registration is free and open to the public, for general registration click here . For media registration click here.

