Sercomm Showcases Next-Gen RDK Video Accelerator STB Based on Broadcom BCM74116 at the RDK Global Summit 2025

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the RDK Global Summit, Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading global provider of entertainment and broadband equipment, today introduced its newest RDK Video Accelerator based on the latest Broadcom BCM74116 integrated System on Chip (SoC). This new state-of-the-art STB will also use the latest RDK7 software release.

Sercomm’s RDK-7 Streamer with NPU

RDK is an open-source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video and broadband devices. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The new Sercomm STB platform is designed to accelerate integration with operator user interfaces and video services, enabling speedier product launches, robust long-term support, and pre-integrated with several premium streaming apps.

"Sercomm's market innovation continues with the launch of their new RDK7-ready set-top box," said Jason Briggs, President and GM of RDK. "As a Preferred Member of the RDK community, we're very proud to see Sercomm's ongoing commitment to serve our expansive operator community across the globe."

"We are proud to announce our latest RDK Video Accelerator together with our partners Broadcom and RDK," said Amir Mobini, Vice President of Global Product Marketing at Sercomm. "As a vertically-integrated, globally diverse OEM with a strong record as a leading shipper of RDK streaming set-top boxes worldwide, Sercomm stands ready to support operators who are looking for a set-top box platform solution based on the latest RDK architecture that can be quickly launched and tightly integrated into their subscriber services and offerings. This platform is one of the first of its kind to offer integrated edge AI powering a new wave of monetization opportunities for our operator partners."

About Sercomm

Founded in 1992, Sercomm (TWSE: 5388) is a global leader in providing integrated networking and telecom solutions. Partnering with the world's top service providers, system integrators, and leading technology companies, Sercomm's expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative, customized solutions makes embedding connectivity more accessible across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.sercomm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772815/News_photo_Sercomm_s_RDK7_ready_set_top_box.jpg