Serco Boosts Privacy Compliance with OneTrust Privacy Management Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk software company, today announced that Serco, an international provider of public services, selected OneTrust to build upon their pre-existing information governance framework to more efficiently and effectively manage privacy operations. Today, Serco uses OneTrust's Data Mapping and Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIA) for compliance with the GDPR and other privacy laws.

Serco operates across the defence, justice and immigration, transport, health and citizen services sectors, making them responsible for highly sensitive and vulnerable personal data. Because of this, ongoing privacy operations are essential to managing privacy compliance and mitigating risk for the business, customers, employees and users of the services that Serco provides.

Serco implemented OneTrust's Assessment Automation and Data Mapping solutions to build a centralized cross-department privacy framework that scales to meet the needs across diverse sectors and jurisdictions. As the regulatory environment continues to develop, Serco understands data protection is an essential and ongoing process.

"OneTrust helps us understand good privacy practices," said Julie Varcoe-Cocks, Serco Head of Ethics, Regulatory and Compliance and DPO. "The attraction of OneTrust is that we can adapt our privacy assessments and data mapping to a centralized framework built in to see where our data sits, the flow of this data, commonalities behind it, as well as what risks exist and how we should go about mitigation in the event of an incident."

"Serco's focus on privacy across each business unit demonstrates their deep commitment to increasing company-wide privacy awareness," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust is proud to be an integral part of Serco's privacy operations and we will continue to invest more time into innovation and research to support our customer's privacy goals."

