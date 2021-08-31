Seraph Aviation Group places one B737-800 with Joy Air in China

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph Aviation Group, the specialized aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is delighted to announce that it has successfully placed one B737-800 with Joy Air in the People's Republic of China.

David Butler, Chief Executive, Seraph Aviation Group, said: "We are delighted to have secured Joy Air as a new airline customer and are proud of our achievement to deliver an aircraft into China during the COVID pandemic. We look forward to commencing a long and positive relationship with Joy Air and we wish the airline well as it introduces the aircraft into service this month."

Seraph Aviation Group is a dedicated Aviation Asset Manager and Financial Advisor. The Group focuses on originating and managing aircraft investments for third parties, with expertise in managing a wide range of aviation assets throughout their life cycle and arranging aviation related financings. Seraph Aviation Group is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, and London, England.

Joy Air is a Xi'an state-owned airline that was launched by China Aviation Industry Group in 2008 and has been controlled by Xi`an Aerospace Investment Co., Ltd. since November 2018. Joy Air's main base is Xi'an, the capital city of the central province of Shaanxi, famous for its international tourist destination of the Terracotta Warriors archaeological site.

