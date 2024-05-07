Seragon Completes Pre-Clinical Study of Aging Intervention Candidate SRN-901

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seragon Biosciences, Inc. today announced the completion of a pre-clinical study on its novel anti-aging candidate, SRN-901. This pivotal study, conducted in mice, was undertaken to evaluate the impact of SRN-901 on aging as well as various health markers.

Results from the study show that SRN-901 achieved one of the largest extensions of lifespan and healthspan to date in the treated population. Whole-genome transcriptome sequencing was performed on over 300 mice to assess the effects of SRN-901 at a molecular level. The results highlighted a significant increase in the expression of many genes associated with longevity and a notable reduction in the expression of genes linked to aging. Additionally, a metabolic panel revealed beneficial changes in several biomarkers associated with younger biological age.

Other tests were conducted to evaluate the effect of SRN-901 on healthspan, a measure of how long health is maintained over the course of one's life. The study also evaluated physical and cognitive function. Treadmill tests showed significantly enhanced endurance in elderly mice. Frailty scores showed marked improvement in the elderly mice receiving SRN-901, and there was a significant reduction in tumor occurrence in the treated group.

The research team at Seragon Biosciences is encouraged by the study's results and will conduct further analysis to uncover additional findings. These results will be published once the supplementary analysis is complete.

About Seragon Biosciences

Seragon Biosciences, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Biosciences is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, metabolism, gene therapy, and bioinformatics. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com.

