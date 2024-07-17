SequenceShift to Partner with PCI Security Standards Council to Help Secure Payment Data Worldwide

— As Council's Newest Associate Participating Organization, SequenceShift to Contribute to The Development of PCI Security Standards—

SYDNEY, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SequenceShift , a global leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance solutions for Amazon Connect Contact Centers, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organization. SequenceShift will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council's Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As an Associate Participating Organization, SequenceShift adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. SequenceShift will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

"In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches," said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. "By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, SequenceShift has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards."

"Becoming an Associate Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council is a significant milestone for SequenceShift. We are committed to advancing payment security standards and protecting sensitive data globally. By collaborating with the PCI SSC and industry leaders, we aim to leverage our expertise in PCI compliance for Amazon Connect contact centers. This partnership enables us to contribute to developing robust security standards and share best practices, ultimately enhancing the security of the entire payment ecosystem."

— Dmitri Muntean, CEO, SequenceShift

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog . Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

About SequenceShift:

SequenceShift is a global leader in PCI compliance solutions, recognized for its innovative and customer-focused services, streamlining the secure handling of payments in Amazon Connect contact centers globally. With its swift and effortless integration, AWS alignment, and commitment to transparency with pay-as-you-go pricing, SequenceShift continues redefining payment security standards in the digital age. Connect with SequenceShift on LinkedIn .

